Corpus Christi, TX

South Texas Botanical Gardens preparing for 'Holly-Days at the Gardens'

By Myra Sanchez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
'Tis the season to be holly and jolly. South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, located at 8545 South Staples Street, is getting ready to brighten up the Coastal Bend with its annual 'Holly-Days at the Gardens'.

This year's 'Holly-Days at the Gardens' presented by Valero features Santa, hayrides, a petting zoo, photo ops, more trees, more lights, and s’mores and hot cocoa .

'Holly-Days at the Gardens' features a 20-foot live-lighted fir tree and an 18-foot Eco Christmas Tree by environmental artist Shelia Rogers.

"Showstoppers are a traditional 20-foot live lighted fir tree in the Rose Garden, plus internationally-known environmental artist Shelia Rogers’ 18-foot Eco Christmas Tree made with thousands of recycled green plastic bottles," said South Texas Botanical Gardens staff.

Funded by the City of Corpus Christi Arts and Cultural Commission, Eco Christmas Tree will be set up in the “Emerald Forest” in the Plumeria Garden, which is empty for winter.

"Cherry Blossom trees located in the Butterfly House, Texas Country theme in Sensory Garden, seasonal ocean décor, Texas-sized wooden reindeer, giant candy canes, Christmas décor in Conservatories, plus more trees and lights turn the grounds merry and bright," said staff.

'Holly Days at the Gardens' runs Friday evenings and Saturdays, Nov. 25/26 , Dec. 2/3, Dec. 9/10, and Dec.16/17 . The event operates on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information on 'Holly-Days at the Gardens', visit the South Texas Botanical Gardens website here.

A full schedule with more information is posted below:

FRIDAY & SATURDAY EVENINGS

  • PHOTOS with Animals Reservations
    361-852-2100
  • TREES & LIGHTS: 6-7:30
  • PHOTOS with SANTA: 6-7:30  Rose Pavilion
  • Holiday Cut-Out Photo Ops: 6-7:30
  • Reptile Room Open: 6-7:30  Visitors Center
  • HAYRIDES: 6-7:30  Behind Pavilion
  • S’mores & Cocoa $5: 6-7:30  Fire

SATURDAYS, 9 am-7:30 pm

  • TREES & LIGHTS: 9-7:30
  • Holiday Cut-Out Photo Ops: 9-7:30
  • Hay Maze: 9-6
  • Monkey Mansion-
    PHOTOS with SANTA: 10-1, 6-7:30 Pavilion
  • KIDS CRAFTS: 10-1
  • PHOTOS with Animals Reservations361-852-2100
  • HAYRIDES: 12-5, 6-7:30
  • PETTING ZOO: 12-5    Behind Pavilion
  • S’mores & Cocoa $5: 6-7:30
