ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

3rd woman linked to Racine dating app suspect dies, MCMEO says

By Taylor Lumpkin, Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwSab_0jIpCSrN00

The third woman connected to a scheme in which a man is accused of drugging women and stealing from them has died, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.

TMJ4 News is in contact with the victim's family, and is working to learn more.

South Milwaukee police said in an update Tuesday that a 55-year-old woman suffered "an unknown medical emergency" on Nov. 17 and has since died.

Racine police on Monday connected a third victim to a scheme in which a man is accused of drugging women and stealing from them.

Police previously identified the suspect as 52-year-old Timothy Olson. He is still not in police custody, court records and statements from police show.

Racine police shared details on the new victim Monday, saying she is the third woman police know of who ended up unconscious while in Olson's presence on Nov. 17, police said Monday.

"You don't want that happening in your town or area at all," said Joseph Braun, the owner of Powers on 10th in South Milwaukee.

Braun says last Thursday a woman, who is a regular at the bar Powers on 10th, came inside with a man, now identified by police as Olson, and ordered drinks. Minutes later, she was unresponsive.

"We've never seen the guy before here," said Braun. "They each ordered a drink, she was in here tops five minutes, and within that five minutes she was just standing there and she froze."

Braun says one of his bartenders called 911 and the woman was taken to the hospital. Olson was nowhere to be found.

"He made a comment to one of my patrons like, 'Oh she probably needs her inhaler,' and ran out like he was going to get her inhaler from the car and he just took off," said Braun. "We're just hoping the young lady's okay."

Olson is described as being 6'03" and weighing around 250 pounds. Olson has an arrest warrant on him for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain out of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Racine police also want to speak with Olson "about a similar incident out of our jurisdiction." Olson has connections to Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Racine Police Department
Timothy L. Olson

How to report information to authorities

If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Victim claims she was drugged, stolen from in Racine dating app scheme

TMJ4 News reported on Nov. 10 that a victim in an apparent scheme involving dating apps claims she was drugged by a man and woke up missing hundreds of dollars from her checking account.

According to a Racine County criminal complaint, Olson is accused of five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain.

In the complaint, the victim said she met Olson on match.com. After several dates, she said, they went out to several places on the evening of Sept. 2 before ending at Country Pump in Caledonia.

The victim accuses Olson of drugging her at the Pump. She said she has no memory of the rest of the night. And when she woke up the next morning, someone had made four unauthorized withdrawals from her checking account.

According to the complaint, she lost more than $400 and another $400 withdrawal attempt was made but failed.

“Until we find him, we’re not going to have too many answers," said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, Racine Police Public Information Officer.

Wilcox said her department also has a case open against Olson. Right now, she said he's a person of interest and they'd like to bring him in for questioning.

On Wednesday, Racine Police warned the public in a press release about a man who is meeting women on dating apps and taking their money.

The release said Olson is 6'3 and 250 pounds with ties to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

“Just be aware of your surroundings and who you talk to when you're having a drink or when you’re out and about. And keep a close eye on your credit cards and your cash," said Wilcox.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Windy Tuck
5d ago

It's funny, when I was a teenager and the internet was just starting up, we were always taught not to meet strangers online. Now people think it's a great idea to meet strangers online. Not only do they meet strangers that way, they also get into cars with them. Sounds really safe lol

Reply
2
B Strong
5d ago

Another example of why I won't do dating apps...hopefully they find this creep 🙏🕯💚

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide near Hopkins and Courtland, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 37, died from injuries suffered in a fight near Courtland and Hopkins Saturday evening, Nov. 26. Milwaukee police said two people were arrested in connection with this homicide. The victim died at the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha and Spring Grove pursuit ends in Illinois, 1 in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. - An overnight chase had police officers in Illinois and sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin working together to stop the driver of a truck who, according to law enforcement, just kept going. Just after 12:30 Saturday morning, Nov. 26, police in Spring Grove, Illinois noticed a dark Ford F-150....
SPRING GROVE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia drunk driving crash; 18-year-old arrested for OWI

CALEDONIA, Wis. - An 18-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) by Caledonia police early Sunday, Nov. 27 following a crash at Three Mile Road and Green Bay Road. Officials noted in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old was driving a Subaru – when he struck an Oldsmobile...
CALEDONIA, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman found shot dead in Waukegan street

WAUKEGAN, Illinois - A woman was found shot dead in a Waukegan street on Sunday. Waukegan Police said that the victim, who was in her 30's, was found on May Street around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Her name has not been released. Police found...
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road. FOX6 News will update this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 38-year-old man wounded, shows up at hospital

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, Nov. 26. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. But it is unclear where it took place. Police are seeking the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
kjas.com

Man wanted in Vernon Parish captured in Wisconsin

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man named in arrest warrants for burglaries in the nearby Burr Ferry Community was captured on Thursday some 920 miles away in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Sheriff Sam Craft says Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was confronted by police in the town next to...
VERNON PARISH, LA
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy