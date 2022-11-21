ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 20% on Sonos speakers and soundbars ahead of Black Friday

By Alex Kane, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Save big on premium sound quality with the Sonos Black Friday 20% off sale. Reviewed / Sonos

If you’re shopping for speaker deals ahead of Black Friday, Sonos wants you to save 20%. They’re offering great savings on some of the best portable speakers, smart speakers, surround sound systems, soundbars and subwoofers on the market. You can even get one of our favorite daily-use smart speakers, the Sonos One (Gen 2) smart speaker, for $175 .

Shop the Sonos speakers 20% off sale

The 5 best Sonos Black Friday deals

  1. Sonos Roam SL Portable Speaker for $127 (Save $32)
  2. Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker for $175 (Save $44)
  3. Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $359 (Save $90)
  4. Sonos Premium Home Theater Completion Set with One for $949 (Save $238)
  5. Sonos Premium Entertainment Set with Arc for $1,318 (Save $330)

Sonos portable speaker and smart speaker deals

Our accessibility editor, Sarah Kovac, wrote in her review that the Sonos One smart speaker has literally improved her quality of life. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google assistants, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Ethernet. You owe it to your favorite songs to hear them at their very best.

Sonos soundbar deals

If you’re looking for a soundbar with great Dolby Atmos sound quality, voice assistant compatibility, voice controls and plenty more—all for just $359—look no further than the Sonos Beam. Our former A/V editor, Lee Neikirk, awarded the Beam Gen 2 an enthusiastic “hell yeah” in his review, deeming it a great way to experience all your favorite TV shows.

Sonos home theater and surround sound deals

If you’re looking for a premium surround sound set with all the incredible sound quality and value Sonos’s speaker systems and Sonos app have to offer, look no further. Craft the ultimate audio system with these incredible home-theater bundles, subwoofers, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save 20% on Sonos speakers and soundbars ahead of Black Friday

