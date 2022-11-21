Save 20% on Sonos speakers and soundbars ahead of Black Friday
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
If you’re shopping for speaker deals ahead of Black Friday, Sonos wants you to save 20%. They’re offering great savings on some of the best portable speakers, smart speakers, surround sound systems, soundbars and subwoofers on the market. You can even get one of our favorite daily-use smart speakers, the Sonos One (Gen 2) smart speaker, for $175 .
There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.
We’ll keep our Black Friday and Cyber Monday live sales coverage rolling through next week, so if there’s something specific you’re shopping for, be sure to check back each day for updated deals, prices, and other information to help you shop smart this holiday season.
Shop the Sonos speakers 20% off sale
►Black Friday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the best deals for you to shop
►Reviewed's Top 10: Shop the absolute best early Black Friday deals on Apple, Solo Stove and HexClad
►The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list
The 5 best Sonos Black Friday deals
- Sonos Roam SL Portable Speaker for $127 (Save $32)
- Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker for $175 (Save $44)
- Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $359 (Save $90)
- Sonos Premium Home Theater Completion Set with One for $949 (Save $238)
- Sonos Premium Entertainment Set with Arc for $1,318 (Save $330)
Sonos portable speaker and smart speaker deals
Our accessibility editor, Sarah Kovac, wrote in her review that the Sonos One smart speaker has literally improved her quality of life. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google assistants, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Ethernet. You owe it to your favorite songs to hear them at their very best.
- Sonos Roam SL Portable Speaker for $127 (Save $32)
- Sonos One SL Portable Speaker for $169.15 (Save $29.85)
- Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker for $175 (Save $44)
- Sonos Roam SL Charging Set for $176 (Save $32)
- Sonos 2 Room Set with One SL for $318 (Save $80)
- Sonos 2 Room Set with One for $350 (Save $88)
- Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set for $574 (Save $44)
- Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc for $1,118 (Save $180)
Sonos soundbar deals
If you’re looking for a soundbar with great Dolby Atmos sound quality, voice assistant compatibility, voice controls and plenty more—all for just $359—look no further than the Sonos Beam. Our former A/V editor, Lee Neikirk, awarded the Beam Gen 2 an enthusiastic “hell yeah” in his review, deeming it a great way to experience all your favorite TV shows.
- Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $359 (Save $90)
- Sonos Arc Soundbar for $719 (Save $180)
- Sonos Entertainment Set with Beam for $788 (Save $90)
- Sonos Premium Entertainment Set with Arc for $1,318 (Save $330)
Sonos home theater and surround sound deals
If you’re looking for a premium surround sound set with all the incredible sound quality and value Sonos’s speaker systems and Sonos app have to offer, look no further. Craft the ultimate audio system with these incredible home-theater bundles, subwoofers, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars.
- Sonos Surround Set with Ray for $597 (Save $80)
- Sonos Sub (Gen 3) for $599 (Save $150)
- Sonos Surround Set with Beam for $677 (Save $170)
- Sonos Premium Home Theater Completion Set with One for $949 (Save $238)
- Sonos Surround Set with Arc for $1,037 (Save $260)
- Sonos Immersive Set with Beam for $1,106 (Save $170)
- Sonos Premium Immersive Set with Arc for $1,636 (Save $410)
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide
- Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event
- Black Friday sales: 45 best Black Friday sales to shop now
- Amazon Black Friday sale: Shop top deals on tech, home goods, toys and fashion
- Walmart Black Friday sale: 45+ deals on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio
- Best Buy Black Friday sale: Save on Sony, Nikon, Samsung and HP
- Target Black Friday sale: Discounts on air fryers, furniture, smart tech and more
- Lowe's Black Friday sale: Shop markdowns on GE, Kobalt and Craftsman
- Nordstrom Black Friday sale: 40+ deals on Zella, Adidas and Tory Burch
- Samsung Black Friday sale: Savings on smartphones, appliances and TVs
- Wayfair Black Friday sale: 50+ best deals on Martha Stewart, KitchenAid and Dyson
- Black Friday TV deals: Shop discounts on LG, TCL, Hisense and Samsung screens
- Black Friday Apple deals: Save on Apple watches, laptops and headphones
- Black Friday toy deals: 50+ best toy deals on Lego, Barbie and Nerf
- Black Friday appliance deals: 40+ best appliance deals on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool
- Black Friday laptop deals: 20+ laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy
- Black Friday mattress deals: Save on mattresses on Leesa, Nectar and Purple
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save 20% on Sonos speakers and soundbars ahead of Black Friday
Comments / 0