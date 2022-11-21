Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch Qatar vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway. So far, we’ve seen an upset in the Group A standings following Qatar’s debut battle against Ecuador. In the opening match of the tournament, Ecuador soared to a 2-0 victory over the host nation, and this match against Senegal is the first time Qatar will be returning to the pitch since.
NBC Connecticut
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings
The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
NBC Connecticut
Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup
For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
NBC Connecticut
Five Things to Know About Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne is highly regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. The 31-year-old Belgian is often described as a complete footballer for his talent all around the field. In 2018, De Bruyne helped lead his team to a third-place finish before falling to eventual champion France.
NBC Connecticut
Ghana Goal Scorer Uses Ronaldo's Trademark Celebration Against Portugal
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...even when the person being imitated is across the field on the opposing team. That was the case for Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday. After Osman Bukari scored a late goal for Ghana during their World Cup match against Portugal on Sunday, he mimicked Ronaldo's trademark "SIUUU" celebration.
NBC Connecticut
Top Three Moments From Day 5 of 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Thanksgiving brought another action-packed day of FIFA World Cup soccer. The Day 5 slate in Qatar began with Switzerland edging out Cameroon 1-0. Following a match that saw just...
