Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
restonnow.com
Poll: How often do you use the express lanes in Northern Virginia?
If you’re driving along the highways in Northern Virginia, do you usually hop into an express lane or do you prefer to tough it out in the normal lanes with the rest of the proletariat?. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced last week that the new I-66 Express...
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days
DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
Virginia State Police cruiser hit on Beltway by 15-year-old driver
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries after police said their cruiser was struck by an underage driver on the beltway in Fairfax County.
WUSA
Virginia authorities plan to use drones to avoid another winter standstill on I-95
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Back in January, a crippling snowstorm stranded drivers for hours along Interstate 95 in northern Virginia. Now, as we head into the winter months, Virginia transportation officials say they are taking new steps to make sure it never happens again. On Monday, Jan. 3, the snarl...
WJLA
SEE IT: Tractor trailer crash causes Thanksgiving travel backup on I-95 NB
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 Wednesday led to major headaches for Thanksgiving travelers. The multi-vehicle crash took place a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 137-mile marker in Stafford County. The crash involved several passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer that ran off the...
wvtf.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
fox5dc.com
Sheetz' $1.99 gas for Thanksgiving: Why Marylanders won't see the discounted price
WASHINGTON - A Maryland law is preventing Sheetz gas stations in the state from selling gas for $1.99 as part of a Thanksgiving deal. Sheetz is selling its Unleaded88 gas for $1.99 at 368 Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28. But a 2001 law will mean the Sheetz in Maryland won't be able to take advantage of the deal.
fox5dc.com
Virginia pedestrian safety laws not being enforced
An average of 2.7 people are killed in traffic crashes every day in Virginia. Pedestrian and bicycle accidents are on the rise, and lawmakers have made it easier to go after distracted driving, but the laws are not getting used. FOX 5's Katie Barlow reports from Arlington.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
WTOP
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon
Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
fredericksburg.today
Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania
On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
Driver charged after fatal October crash in Fairfax
A Fairfax man has been charged after police say he caused a three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist.
arlnow.com
Bollards may be on the menu after Ireland’s Four Courts crash
The following article was supported by the ARLnow Press Club. Join today to help us do more in-depth local reporting. Storefront safety is now top-of-mind for Ireland’s Four Courts after a rideshare driver plowed into the pub and sparked a fire, seriously injuring several people. While those injured were...
6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
