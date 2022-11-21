ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, VA

WUSA9

Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
STAFFORD, VA
WUSA9

One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days

DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Tractor trailer crash causes Thanksgiving travel backup on I-95 NB

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 Wednesday led to major headaches for Thanksgiving travelers. The multi-vehicle crash took place a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 137-mile marker in Stafford County. The crash involved several passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer that ran off the...
wvtf.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Virginia pedestrian safety laws not being enforced

An average of 2.7 people are killed in traffic crashes every day in Virginia. Pedestrian and bicycle accidents are on the rise, and lawmakers have made it easier to go after distracted driving, but the laws are not getting used. FOX 5's Katie Barlow reports from Arlington.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Bollards may be on the menu after Ireland’s Four Courts crash

The following article was supported by the ARLnow Press Club. Join today to help us do more in-depth local reporting. Storefront safety is now top-of-mind for Ireland’s Four Courts after a rideshare driver plowed into the pub and sparked a fire, seriously injuring several people. While those injured were...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
VIRGINIA STATE

