Eagles had OL Julian Good-Jones in for a workout

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Eagles are always looking to add talent along the offensive line, and according to Tom Pelissero, the team worked out Julian Good-Jones.

A star offensive tackle with the Calgary Stampeders, Good-Jones originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2020 NFL draft and was released following training camp.

With Calgary in 2021, Good-Jones played in seven regular-season games, starting seven at right tackle.

At Iowa State, Good-Jones started 49 games, was named honorable mention all-Big 12 Conference in 2017 and 2018, and was named first-team all-conference in 2019.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

