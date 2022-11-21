CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Indulge your family this holiday season with your homemade potato pancakes. That would be the ones you learned how to make at Latkepalooza with Chef Jeremy Umansky 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Park Synagogue East Kitchen, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Chef Umansky will demonstrate his technique in making his legendary latkes at his restaurant, Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown area. And, yes you will be able to sample the finished product. The cost of the cooking class is $10 for Park Synagogue members and $15 for guests. Proceeds will benefit US Together to help refugee families have a brighter holiday. Prepaid reservations are due by Dec. 7 at parksynagogue.org. Contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.

PEPPER PIKE, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO