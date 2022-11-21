Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Akron awards $1M in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 100 local businesses: See the list
AKRON, Ohio – Some 100 small businesses in Akron will receive one-time, $10,000 grants to help offset costs and negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced Wednesday. Funding for the grants is provided by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars the city has received. Businesses selected...
Medina County Parks honored for work with Feeding Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District has been widely recognized and praised for its mission of protecting natural resources, preserving wildlife and woodlands, creating wetlands and developing parkland for the public to enjoy. Recently, the district was honored for a different type of service to the community. The...
Holidays are for latkes, learn how from Chef Jeremy Umansky: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Indulge your family this holiday season with your homemade potato pancakes. That would be the ones you learned how to make at Latkepalooza with Chef Jeremy Umansky 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Park Synagogue East Kitchen, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Chef Umansky will demonstrate his technique in making his legendary latkes at his restaurant, Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown area. And, yes you will be able to sample the finished product. The cost of the cooking class is $10 for Park Synagogue members and $15 for guests. Proceeds will benefit US Together to help refugee families have a brighter holiday. Prepaid reservations are due by Dec. 7 at parksynagogue.org. Contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
Chagrin Falls honors top police officer at Village Council meeting
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Police Chief Amber Dacek announced Chad Goldberg as the department’s Police Officer of the Year at the Nov. 14 Village Council meeting. Goldberg -- who has been a member of the force for less that a year -- has made an immediate impact on the police department in going beyond the call of duty with his service and dedication, Dacek said.
Check out Medina County District Library’s holiday programs
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County District Library is offering an intriguing selection of holiday programs throughout the month of December. Letters to Santa, Reindeer Food & Elf on the Shelf: Dec 1-22, all library locations. Snuggle Up & Read: Dec. 1-29. Create a cozy evening for children in need...
Tri-C President Michael Baston wants to redesign the community college experience, address student skepticism about return on their investment
CLEVELAND, Ohio--Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) President Michael Baston spent the first 100 days of his tenure listening, learning, and engaging with his community, meeting nearly 2,000 people. Baston outlined those conversations in a letter and report recently released to Tri-C students, faculty, staff, and families. He promised to use the...
Downtown road closures for Cleveland’s Winterland
Select roads near Cleveland Public Square will be closed off this weekend for Downtown Cleveland Alliance's production of Winterland.
cleveland.com
Beachwood teacher overcomes health hurdles to become Step It Up Challenge winner
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Veronica Wendl’s neighbors might have gotten a glimpse of an unusual spectacle this fall. If they looked out their windows, they could have seen her repeatedly running around her Aurora home. This didn’t mean she had had too much caffeine. Instead, Wendl was racking up...
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
Busy time for Salt+ duo Jessica Parkison and Jill Vedaa, with Felice Urban Cafe added to growing restaurant group
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While the restaurant business still feels the economic remnants of the coronavirus pandemic, two businesswomen who have a lot to be thankful for are Jessica Parkison and Jill Vedaa. Owners of the acclaimed Salt+ in Lakewood, they announced this year they will be expanding to the...
MetroHealth CEO says his firing was retaliatory; board chair responds
The president and CEO of MetroHealth Medical Center has been fired, the Chair of MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed late Monday night.
cleveland.com
What are the traditional malls like Beachwood Place, South, Great Northern doing to keep customers?
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- With the holiday shopping season underway, the few remaining indoor malls in Cuyahoga County like many across the country are fighting to bring in customers as online shopping grows. Are the storefronts 87% full or 13% empty? That depends on one’s viewpoint. But as the holiday season...
Cuyahoga Councilman Scott Tuma running for Parma law director
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Scott Tuma, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he is running for Parma law director in 2023. The councilman has represented District 4, which includes Parma, Parma Heights and Middleburg Heights, for six years. He is mid-way through his second term after winning re-election in 2020. But he said he hopes to represent his home community in a different way.
Beachwood City Council gives go-ahead to $200-million mixed-use development at former hotel site
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council approved Monday (Nov. 21) a development agreement with local developer Chad Kertesz that paves the way for the complete redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel site, 3663 Park East Drive. The 7-0 vote in favor of the agreement allows Kertesz’s My Place, LLC...
cleveland.com
Lakewood eyes 2023 construction for $100 million mixed-use project at former hospital site
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- More than two years after the former Lakewood Hospital was demolished, the city has slowly and methodically moved forward with a massive mixed-use project in its place. It now appears that the period of due diligence on national real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s...
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth terminates President and CEO for $1.9 million in self-authorized bonuses, board says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed on Nov. 21 that it has terminated the employment of President and CEO Akram Boutros, M.D., effective immediately. An investigation found Dr. Boutros authorized more than $1,900,000 in supplemental bonuses to himself between 2018-2022 without disclosing it to the Board,...
How local malls are trying to compete with online shopping: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Holidays give meaning to our lives by marking time, building family bonds and connecting us to our community. They unite us when politics divide. And they shine a bright light when life may feel monotonous.
Cleveland NAACP urges City Council to move forward with Community Police Commission appointments: Kayla S. Griffin
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Branch of the NAACP supported and endorsed the passage of Issue 24, the proposal to install and increase independent oversight of policing in the city of Cleveland. In November 2021, our community came together to demand transparency and accountability as Issue 24 passed with nearly 60%...
cleveland.com
Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
BW’s Cancian selected for Rugby Foundation Award; Mount Union students in holiday festival
Baldwin Wallace University student-athlete, Molly Cancian of Brunswick was selected as a recipient of the 2022 15 Under 30 Award from the US Women’s Rugby Foundation. The U.S. Women’s Rugby Foundation announced the winners of the 15 Under 30 Award. USWRF created the annual award to highlight those who exemplify the best qualities of rugby and bring those qualities to the field, to their teams, to the sport, and to local and global communities.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0