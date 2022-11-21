ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Holidays are for latkes, learn how from Chef Jeremy Umansky: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Indulge your family this holiday season with your homemade potato pancakes. That would be the ones you learned how to make at Latkepalooza with Chef Jeremy Umansky 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Park Synagogue East Kitchen, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Chef Umansky will demonstrate his technique in making his legendary latkes at his restaurant, Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown area. And, yes you will be able to sample the finished product. The cost of the cooking class is $10 for Park Synagogue members and $15 for guests. Proceeds will benefit US Together to help refugee families have a brighter holiday. Prepaid reservations are due by Dec. 7 at parksynagogue.org. Contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Falls honors top police officer at Village Council meeting

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Police Chief Amber Dacek announced Chad Goldberg as the department’s Police Officer of the Year at the Nov. 14 Village Council meeting. Goldberg -- who has been a member of the force for less that a year -- has made an immediate impact on the police department in going beyond the call of duty with his service and dedication, Dacek said.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Tri-C President Michael Baston wants to redesign the community college experience, address student skepticism about return on their investment

CLEVELAND, Ohio--Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) President Michael Baston spent the first 100 days of his tenure listening, learning, and engaging with his community, meeting nearly 2,000 people. Baston outlined those conversations in a letter and report recently released to Tri-C students, faculty, staff, and families. He promised to use the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Councilman Scott Tuma running for Parma law director

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Scott Tuma, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he is running for Parma law director in 2023. The councilman has represented District 4, which includes Parma, Parma Heights and Middleburg Heights, for six years. He is mid-way through his second term after winning re-election in 2020. But he said he hopes to represent his home community in a different way.
PARMA, OH
cleveland.com

Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure

PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

BW’s Cancian selected for Rugby Foundation Award; Mount Union students in holiday festival

Baldwin Wallace University student-athlete, Molly Cancian of Brunswick was selected as a recipient of the 2022 15 Under 30 Award from the US Women’s Rugby Foundation. The U.S. Women’s Rugby Foundation announced the winners of the 15 Under 30 Award. USWRF created the annual award to highlight those who exemplify the best qualities of rugby and bring those qualities to the field, to their teams, to the sport, and to local and global communities.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
