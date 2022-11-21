Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
With Unions Aligned, Timeline for Rail Strike and Railroad Emergency Prep Is Now Clear
Four rail unions have aligned on a potential national strike date of Dec. 9, with the Signalmen's union agreeing to move back its date in coordination with other unions that rejected the labor deal. Railroads begin preparing for a strike seven days ahead of that date. Chemicals take priority in...
NBC Connecticut
Union Pacific CEO Called to Hearing in Washington as Risk of Rail Strike Rises
The Surface and Transportation Board is calling Union Pacific management including CEO Lance Fritz to appear at hearings about the freight railroad's use of embargoes. The request for testimony comes as rails and labor unions move dangerously close to a strike which could shut down the national freight transportation network.
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the day before Thanksgiving, so Americans are spending more attention on getting to their relatives' houses or preparing their own homes for the big meal, but there's still plenty to watch. The Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its last meeting, which could give investors more to consider as they game out the next few rate hikes. Jobless numbers and mortgage application data are also on the menu Wednesday. U.S. stock markets are coming off a positive Tuesday, as well, so investors are looking for more momentum as the holiday shopping season tests retailers and consumers alike. U.S. markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. Read live market updates here.
Comments / 0