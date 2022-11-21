ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit to deliver gift bags to children in hospitals

By Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On November 25, The Greyson Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit will be launching its annual mission to bring joy to children and their families spending the holidays in hospitals. Every year, the organization delivers gift bags to the hospitals, which include trees, stockings, lights, and other decorations and festive items.

In 2021, The Greyson Project delivered approximately 75 gift bags to the Albany Medical Center and 50 bags to the St. Margaret’s Center. For those who want to create a gift bag to donate, the list of approved items includes:

  • Artificial Tree – 4ft tall or under
  • Christmas lights – battery-operated lights only please – the rooms have limited outlets, don’t forget the batteries!
  • Garland (artificial)
  • Stockings
  • Shatterproof ornaments and decorations for the tree
  • Hooks to hang the ornaments
  • Window Clings or Window Markers
  • DIY decorations or craft kits
  • Tree skirt
  • Fun nonskid socks

The Greyson Project asks that the gift bags not include food, real plants, breakable ornaments or figurines, and stuffed animals. For more information about the gift bags and drop-off locations, click here .

