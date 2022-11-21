Read full article on original website
How To Talk To Your Kids About Weight
You might find the occasional, "you're gaining weight" comment from your mother to be harmless: after all, she just wants you to be healthy. But these kinds of comments probably still evoke feelings of shame and guilt, especially if you have been hearing them since you were young. If you aren't careful, you might find yourself passing on that shame around food and health to your own children.
Foods to Reverse Dementia? Here’s What the Science Says
Here’s what credible, peer-reviewed studies say about the possibility of foods to reverse dementia. Altogether, there are currently no cures or disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Once a person is diagnosed, their symptoms — memory loss, personality changes, cognitive impairments — will worsen making everyday tasks more and more difficult to do. By the time these cognitive and memory symptoms appear, there is already substantial pathology and plaque buildup within the brain. Researchers are developing cutting-edge treatments to stop and possible even undo this plaque build-up. In the meantime, people can make lifestyle modifications — including exercise, addressing existing health issues like blood pressure and obesity, eating a healthy diet and staying away from certain foods — to protect their brain health, and stave off cognitive decline.
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Type Of Snack You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Inflammation!)
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include more expert insight. In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add more nutrients and ultimately, create a balanced diet. With that said, it’s equally as important to take note of what snacks make you feel sluggish, have less energy or cause inflammation and indigestion.
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
3 Life-Changing Habits Health Experts Swear By For Losing Weight In Your Midsection Over 40
While losing weight in a specific area (midsection or elsewhere) may not be as easy as we may hope, losing weight healthily can mean reducing belly fat and seeing noticeable changes with a balanced diet and regular exercise. We checked in with a doctor and health expert for 3 essential tips to keep in mind on your weight loss journey over 40, and how remembering that it’s a marathon rather than a sprint can make the process feel much less daunting. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Antonio Cueva, board-certified general surgeon and health expert at Renew Bariatrics.
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
What You Need to Know About Ozempic: the Diabetes Drug Fueling Hollywood’s Harmful Weight-Loss Obsession
“Oh, oh, oh, Ozempic,” croon the voices in an oft-aired commercial for the Type 2 diabetes drug, Ozempic by Novo Nordisk. The jingle is sung to the tune of “Magic” by the 1970s band Pilot—which is fitting: With its reported ability to cause rapid weight loss as a side effect to blood-sugar management, the drug has been hailed as a miracle treatment by those in the know. “Patients consider it a wonder drug,” says New York dermatologic surgeon Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, who, like many doctors, is being asked about it with a dizzying frequency. “Other than Viagra and Botox, I’ve seen no other medication so quickly become part of modern culture’s social vernacular.”
3 Morning Mistakes That Doctors Say Make Inflammation And Weight Gain So Much Worse
How you start off your morning matters when it comes to not only your overall health, but also your ability to lose or maintain weight. If your goal is to prevent weight gain, indigestion, inflammation, and prioritize your gut health, we’ve got you covered. We checked in with doctors, nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for three common morning mistakes to avoid for a healthier metabolism and digestion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, health expert and writer at Farr Institute, Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
Is sleeping too much bad for you?
Good quality sleep is linked to overall physical and mental health, but is sleeping too much bad for you? Put simply, it can be. Oversleeping, as well as a lack of it, has been linked to a higher risk of chronic illnesses including coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, anxiety and obesity in adults aged 45-plus, according to a study published in PLoS one (opens in new tab).
Short Brisk Walks Instead of Long Strolls May Cut Risk of Heart Disease, Says Key Study of 88,000
When it comes to exercise, intensity is everything, and while a brisk daily 15-minute walk is enough to cut the risk of heart disease, a leisurely 30-minute stroll is not. Scientists studying data from heart-rate wearables say doing more exercise doesn’t do much to reduce your risk from cardiovascular conditions unless it is of at least moderate intensity.
Dietitians Agree: These 4 Breakfast Carbs Should Be Avoided To Prevent Weight Gain
Breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day no matter what your health goals are, but especially if you want to lose or maintain weight. Weight gain, as many experts would agree, is largely possible due to an unhealthy diet, and the food that you choose to start your day with can make or break your energy levels and may often also lead to additional snacking later on. In order to feel satiated and refreshed, it’s best to avoid foods that make you feel sluggish, and we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for 4 foods they recommend skipping at breakfast if you want to prevent weight gain.
The Best and Worst Hydration Drinks for People with Diabetes
According to the National Institutes of Health, as of October 2022, approximately 34.2 million people are living with diabetes in the United States and another 88 million have prediabetes. Staying active is essential for all adults, especially those with diabetes or prediabetes. In fact, exercise is one of the most...
Got 420 seconds? Even a brisk 7-minute walk every day can help prevent heart disease
LEICESTER, United Kingdom — A brisk daily seven-minute walk — instead of a leisurely 14-minute stroll — is enough to cut the risk of heart disease, according to a new study. Scientists in the United Kingdom say doing more exercise doesn’t do much to reduce your risk from cardiovascular conditions — unless you’re ramping it up to at least a moderate or vigorous level of intensity.
Scientists Discover Why Late-Night Eating Leads to Diabetes and Weight Gain
Health benefits come from eating during the daytime, demonstrating a potential link to energy release. Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which is 11.3% of the US population. An additional 96 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease, with a US obesity prevalence of 41.9%, according to the CDC.
Can Intermittent Fasting Impact Your Blood Pressure?
Currently, intermittent fasting is popular for its health benefits. Research proves intermittent fasting can reduce your blood sugar, manage and help you lose weight, reduce your heart disease risk, and decrease inflammation. Another potential benefit? Reducing your blood pressure. Fasting’s Effect on Your Blood Pressure and Heart Health. What...
Parents force 8-year-old to watch TV all night as punishment for watching too much television
A couple in China has sparked outrage after they forced their eight-year-old to watch television all night as punishment for watching too much TV.The parents in central China’s Hunan province had left their son at home, instructing him to finish his homework and sleep by 8.30pm, South China Morning Post reported by citing footage the outlet obtained from inside the home.But they returned to find their son watching TV and neglected to finish his homework, adding to their anger. The parents resorted to punishing the boy by telling him to watch TV the entire night and took turns to keep...
Weight Loss Pills, Past and Present: How They Work, Safety, and More
The need for obesity treatments is urgent — more than two-thirds of U.S. adults are overweight, and more than 40 percent are obese, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity is a leading cause of preventable premature deaths as well as health problems like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.
