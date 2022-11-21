Read full article on original website
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Jacoby Brissett has done more than his share this season, and has proven he’s an NFL starter: Mary Kay Cabot
BEREA, Ohio -- Jacoby Brissett, heading into his final start of the season Sunday against the Bucs before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-games suspension next week in Houston, doesn’t want anyone making a fuss over the job he’s done this season. “It’s like, ‘Am I not supposed...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland
Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
P&P: How much is Texans head coach success tied to evaluation of GM Nick Caserio?
Brandon Scott and the Hall of Famer John McClain discuss the performance from Texans head coaches under general manager Nick Caserio, and how much it’s tied to the evaluation of the GM.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Breaks Silence Over Controversial Photo From His Youth
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the controversial photo of him that was recently uncovered by the Washington Post.In the picture from... The post Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Breaks Silence Over Controversial Photo From His Youth appeared first on Outsider.
Cleveland.com
Where Nick Chubb stands in the NFL rushing title race heading into Week 12
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns’ Nick Chubb is trying to win his first NFL rushing title. Chubb is hoping to join Marion Motley, Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly as the fourth Browns running back to win the title, and the first since Kelly did it in 1968 with 1,239 yards in 14 games.
Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions: How to watch live NFL Thanksgiving football for free (11/24/22)
The annual NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader begins in Detroit with a matchup between the Lions and Bills. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). Paramount+ is offering a Black Friday deal where you can save 50% on an annual subscription. Offer expires Nov. 27.
Zach Wilson benched, Mike White to start for Jets on Sunday vs. Bears
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There is officially a quarterback controversy in the Big Apple. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be benched for Sunday’s home game vs. the Bears in favor of Mike White, coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday during his press conference. Joe Flacco will be the backup,...
Joe Burrow talks Ja’Marr Chase’s return, receiver depth and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a little more forthcoming on receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s status than his coach on Wednesday. Burrow expects Chase to suit up against the Titans after the team’s No. 1 wideout missed the last three games with a hip injury.
Browns linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki looking forward to facing Tom Brady
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah didn’t realize quite how old Tom Brady is. “How old is he exactly?” Owusu-Koramoah asked, sitting in the locker room on Wednesday.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, the punting situation and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ 6-4 start to the season has put them right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture with seven games left to play. But those seven games are set to be some of the toughest on the schedule this season. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his Monday press conference.
