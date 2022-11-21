Read full article on original website
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
IDOT: Drive sober and wear seatbelts during Thanksgiving travel
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Many Illinoisans will be hit the road Wednesday to visit family or friends for Thanksgiving. However, drivers should also be on the lookout for people driving dangerously on Blackout Wednesday. The unofficial holiday has become more popular over recent years as college students and young professionals go...
Quad City non-profits, businesses give back on Thanksgiving
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On a day of giving thanks, many throughout the Quad Cities gave back to the community this Thanksgiving. Continuing his tradition of serving the QC, Bob Vogelbaugh hosted his 52nd Mr. Thanksgiving dinner, the biggest one to date at the Southpark Mall. He said he’s overwhelmed...
