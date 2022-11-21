ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Get into the holiday spirit with the Jaycees Christmas Parade

By Annie Dalbis
WMBB
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Get ready to jingle bell rock this Christmas for the Jaycees’ annual Christmas parade in Historic Downtown Panama City!

Salvation Army officially opens second location

Chairman of the parade, Randy Windham and President of the Jaycees, Tabitha Alexander, were both in studio to discuss all the details. This year’s theme will be “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

It will start at Tommy Oliver Stadium at Bay High School and go south down Harrison Avenue, ending at 4th Street.

For more information, you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!

