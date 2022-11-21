ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilton, IL

Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton catches fire

By Madison Chaney, Noah Nelson
 3 days ago

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Fire officials responded to a fire at Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton early Monday morning.

At approximately 3:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of 2200 Georgetown Road after reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof. Upon arrival, crews found the source of flames coming from the ventilation system.

Crews were able to control the fire with minimal damage to the building.

The Village of Tilton shared on Facebook that Chief Richard Austin anticipates the restaurant will be open in the very near future to serve all their patrons once again.

