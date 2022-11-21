Read full article on original website
Related
Food52
Can devils food cake mix be converted to red velve
Hi there! Unfortunately a pre-made devil's food cake mix probably can't be easily converted to red velvet—the flavors and ingredients are a bit different, and I don't think you'd be able to achieve the signature red velvet color from that mix. I hope that helps! If you're looking for a red velvet cake recipe, this is a great one: https://food52.com/recipes/12117-red-velvet-cake.
Food52
Pepperidge Farm Stuffing Recipe
Don’t worry about eye-rolling. I respect shortcuts and using up what you like/have on hand. But haven’t done this in a while. Think of stuffing as a savoury bread pudding - all you need is the bread, some broth or other liquid, some fat, a couple eggs (to help hold it all together). Optional, for more flavour, onions, dried fruit, nuts,
Food52
How Baking Angel Food Cake Made Me Realize I'd Fallen in Love
I wasn’t used to the kind of date where you’d bake something together. I was used to being taken out to bars that smelled like hops and bleach and you had to yell to be heard over the music. I’d come of age at a college obsessed with fraternities and then moved to New York City just as Tinder exploded, both of which gave me the sense that dating happened exclusively at bars and parties. So when I moved to Virginia in my late twenties and a guy named Ben invited me out on a series of dates that felt too good to be true—a sunset walk, dinner at his house, and then, after those improbable first two dates, suggested we make a pumpkin angel food cake together—I assumed he must be joking.
Food52
Vegan Grasshopper
A Grasshopper was the first cocktail I ever made. In college I threw together a batch of this green-tinged concoction for a viewing of Barbarella with a few friends. Many people relegate the Grasshopper to the “bad” drinks pile, but I rekindled my affinity for this drink when I came across bartender Micah Melton’s Wasabi Grasshopper that’s prepared in an ice cream machine, giving it a texture unlike anything you could achieve in a blender or cocktail shaker.
Comments / 0