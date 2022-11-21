Read full article on original website
GCSC GEAR-UP high school students visit Purdue Northwest
Last week a group of more than 50 West Side Leadership Academy (WSLA) students visited the campus of Purdue University Northwest to explore various college majors and experience life on campus. The tour was made possible through the GEAR-UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) program, which has an office at WSLA in Gary.
Two Gary schools win third place in Spell Bowl competition
After years of inactivity, the Gary Schools is officially back in the Spell Bowl game. Earlier in November, scholars from all five Gary Community School Corporation elementary schools traveled to Merrillville Intermediate School for the spelling competition. Banneker at Marquette and Daniel Hale Williams each snagged third place in their respective divisions.
WNDU
Riley falls in season opener against LaPorte
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Riley boys basketball team falls in the season opener at home against LaPorte, 60-51. The Wildcats had a 2 point lead going into halftime, but couldn’t hold it as the Slicers win a tightly contested game. LaPorte’s Kyle Kirkham led the...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
BET
Chicago Names Street For High School Basketball Legend Killed in 1984
Ben Wilson was an exceptional high school athlete who was surely on his way to the pros when he was senselessly shot and killed. In 1984, when Wilson was just 17 years old, he was regarded as the best high school basketball player in the nation. He had just led Simeon Career Academy to their first state championship. Wilson was supposed to play the season opening game of his senior year when he was shot and killed by a student from a rival school.
Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
Free holiday stage play coming to the Glen Theater on December 3
There is profound truth in the simple idiom that, “to whom much is given, much is required.”. In Gary, there are countless good people constantly doing good things for good causes throughout the year with nothing expected in return but the gratification of knowing that they are making a difference. But no matter how much is done, giving is in many ways like love. There are always more needs, so you can never give too much.
pnw.edu
New time capsule captures snapshot of PNW for future campus communities
After the recovery of a 1990s-era time capsule in spring 2022 on Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Westville campus, the 5.75 Roaring Ahead Steering Committee commissioned a new time capsule to historically preserve the essence of present-day campus life to share with future students, faculty, and staff more than two decades in the future.
indianapublicradio.org
MacKenzie Scott donates $3 million to Indiana charter school operator
Paramount Schools of Excellence recently received a surprise $3 million donation, which will help the organization open two new schools next fall in South Bend and Lafayette. The financial gift, the largest received by the Indianapolis-based public charter school network, is from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. In the past week,...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
wrtv.com
Poet continues wait for a new heart at Riley Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Omarr Gadling says every day, not just Thursday, is a day of Thanksgiving. "When you see the nurses and the techs and the other patients in this hospital, it causes you to be thankful for what you have," Gadling said. The award-winning poet has spent the past...
fox32chicago.com
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon
CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
Thrillist
A Fan-Favorite Lay's Flavor Is Back in Stores for a Limited Time
Lay's is bringing back a chip flavor that could either excite or upset you, depending on whether you live in the Chicago area. No, we're not talking Italian beef or ketchup-free hot dogs here. Instead, the purveyor of salty snacks is resurrecting its beloved Deep Dish Pizza flavor. The flavor...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary designated Broadband Ready Community
The city of Gary has officially been designated a Broadband Ready Community. The designation was announced Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office, following the city's adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance earlier this year. As part of the process, the city agrees to reduce barriers for broadband projects.
cbs4indy.com
School districts fight and dodge Indiana’s $1-school-building giveaway law
Scott Miller had an offer on the table. The superintendent of Hammond City Schools had a couple of older buildings that were no longer needed for classroom instruction, Gavit and Clark high schools. “I actually have a buyer,” said Miller. It was the city of Hammond. Miller said the...
etxview.com
New Region lawmakers have high hopes, big jobs at start of Indiana General Assembly
The marble-walled Indiana Senate chamber in Indianapolis with its bright lights and big leather chairs is miles away, literally and decoratively, from the comparatively simple meeting room in Crown Point that the Lake County Council calls home. But after taking a moment to savor his new environment during the ceremonial...
WNDU
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
panoramanow.com
Festival Of Lights – Michigan City
The Annual Festival of Holiday Lights begins on the first Saturday in December 3rd 2022 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm at Millennium Park (Where Santa Will Be) Washington Park, Michigan City, Indiana and the Snowflake parade after the Tree Lighting. Santa will be present to meet and greet children as vehicles safely drive through at a safe distance.
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
