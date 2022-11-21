USPS Delivery Driver Held At Gunpoint On Treasure Coast

Photo: CBS 12

It's a busy time of the year for delivery drivers and it was dangerous for one who works for the United States Postal Service.

Port St. Lucie Police are investigating after someone held a postal worker at gunpoint inside the Grove Park Apartment complex on Saturday afternoon. The gunman fled on foot and likely jumped into a car waiting up the road.

The driver was not injured and no word on what may have been stolen.

Police want to hear from anyone with information at 772-871-5032.