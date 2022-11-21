ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jamaal Williams nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams took over the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns in Week 11. His three-TD afternoon in New York in the Lions’ 31-18 win over the Giants earned Williams a nomination for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Williams ran for 64 yards on 17 carries and scored the three touchdowns in the win. The rushing total might seem modest, but only one rusher topped 100 yards all weekend. That player, Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs, is one of the other nominees, along with Steelers RB Najee Harris.

The winner is decided by fan voting. You can vote for Williams here.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

