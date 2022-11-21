2 children found outside Rocky River day care
Rocky River Police are investigating after two children were found wandering outside a day care facility last Tuesday.
According to a police report, a woman said she found two children who were about 1 or 2 years old running around outside The Nest on Hilliard Boulevard.
She returned the children to the day care, according to the police report.
The police report states that the children got out to due oversight.
The children's parents were notified.
