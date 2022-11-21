ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Longtime educator named engineering/industrial technologies dean at PTC

By Courtesy of PTC
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
Christina Knight Courtesy of PTC

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Christina Knight, a longtime instructor of engineering design technology and general engineering technology at Piedmont Technical College (PTC), has been named Dean of the college’s Engineering and Industrial Technologies Division. The promotion was effective on Nov. 1, 2022.

“Ms. Knight has served the college for more than 24 years,” said Keli Fewox, vice president for academic affairs at PTC. “She began her career at PTC as a student and work study. In 1999, she began teaching as an adjunct, and she became a full-time faculty member in 2001. Over the years, she has become a standout educator who is popular with her students, because she brings passion and light to the program and will always go the extra mile for them.”

In the past, Knight has served PTC as an academic program director and as interim department head for engineering programs. Before her formal promotion, she was acting as interim dean for the Engineering and Industrial Technologies Division.

Knight holds associate in science degrees in bothengineering design technology and engineering technology from PTC, a bachelor of science in electronic engineering technology from S.C. State University, and is in the process of completing her master’s in engineering management with a concentration in logistics and supply chain, at the University of North Carolina.

