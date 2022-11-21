Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
BBC
Match of the Day Top 10: Micah Richards picks Lineker in greatest World Cup XI
Alan Shearer and Micah Richards pick their greatest all-time World Cup XI, and discuss the potential inclusion of Match of the Day Top 10 colleague Gary Lineker. Listen to Match of The Day Top 10 on BBC Sounds or watch on BBC iPlayer.
BBC
Jay Stansfield: Exeter City's on-loan Fulham forward aiming to make a name for himself
"One of the main worries of coming back down was living in his shadow," Jay Stansfield says as he reflects on his loan move to Exeter City. The 20-year-old's surname is synonymous with Grecians fans through his father Adam, who, like his son, played up front, but passed away from cancer aged just 31 while a player at the club.
BBC
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
BBC
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Logan Mwangi murder: Injuries seen as accident by doctor
Hospital doctors failed to share with child protection services a list of "significant" injuries a five-year-old boy suffered 11 months before he was murdered, a case review has found. Logan Mwangi had a broken arm and multiple bruises across his body when he was taken to A&E in August 2020.
