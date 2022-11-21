Nogales port of entry seizes over half a million fentanyl pills over weekend

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have prevented over half a million fentanyl pills from entering the black market.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries confirms officers busted three loads over the weekend.

Altogether, more than 12 pounds of fentanyl powder and nearly 10 pounds of cocaine were also seized.

Director Humphries reveals the drugs were hidden in frame rails. He says some of these narcotics were also hidden in the a compartment built into the gas tank of a vehicle.

Customs has continued to notice tampering of gas tanks as an area to hide narcotics.

On Wednesday, officers also discovered nearly 270,000 fentanyl pills hidden in a gas tank.

——-

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .