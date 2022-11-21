ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Nogales port of entry seizes over half a million fentanyl pills over weekend

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have prevented over half a million fentanyl pills from entering the black market.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries confirms officers busted three loads over the weekend.

Altogether, more than 12 pounds of fentanyl powder and nearly 10 pounds of cocaine were also seized.

Director Humphries reveals the drugs were hidden in frame rails. He says some of these narcotics were also hidden in the a compartment built into the gas tank of a vehicle.

Customs has continued to notice tampering of gas tanks as an area to hide narcotics.

On Wednesday, officers also discovered nearly 270,000 fentanyl pills hidden in a gas tank.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

24-Year-Old Tucson Man Sentenced to 14 Months and Fined $10,000 for Alien Smuggling

On November 8, 2022, Michael Ernesto Abril, 24, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Hinderaker also ordered Abril to pay a $10,000 fine. Abril previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens for Profit.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Cochise County deputies investigate after man shot while walking dog

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident in which a man was shot while walking his dog. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the 29-year-old man was walking his dog in the Hereford area at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, when he was shot one time in the leg.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

Sierra Vista gets grant for new homeless project

Help to the homeless has gotten a boost with the City of Sierra Vista and the Better Bucks of Sierra Vista being awarded $52,250 from the Arizona Department of Housing’s Homeless Service Grant. The grant funds will be managed by Better Bucks of Sierra Vista, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $3.5 Million, This 37 Acres Estate in Vail Arizona offers Privacy and Space to Enjoy The Natural Surroundings

6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, Vail, Arizona is a custom-crafted were carefully designed to incorporate the essence of the surrounding natural setting and panoramic views of the mountains. This Home in Vail offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, please contact Aaron Lieberman (Phone: 520-273-2273) at Tierra Antigua Realty for full support and perfect service.
VAIL, AZ
