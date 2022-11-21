Opening of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights delayed until December 2

Due to the snowstorm, organizers announced the opening of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will not happen this weekend and is delayed until December 2.

The festival will now open on December 2 at 5 p.m.

The remaining festival dates are December 9-11, 16-18 and an expanded nightly schedule from December 19-23.

Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here . There are a limited number of tickets available per night.

According to a release, those that purchased admission for November 25, 26 or 27 will be refunded and you should allow 7-10 business days for the refund to process.