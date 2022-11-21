ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (foot) to miss next two games

 3 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss at least two games with a left mid-foot sprain.

He has been ruled out for Tuesday’s home game against Brooklyn and Wednesday’s contest at Charlotte. His earliest possible return is Friday at Orlando.

Embiid got hurt during Saturday night’s 112-109 loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves when he tripped over teammate Georges Niang. He remained in the game and finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in 36 minutes.

Including a career-high 59-point game against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13, Embiid has averaged 37.3 points and 10.7 rebounds over his past six games.

Embiid, 28, is averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 12 starts this season. The five-time All-Star won the NBA scoring title last season with 30.6 points per game.

Teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are also dealing with foot injuries. Harden has not played since Nov. 2 due to a foot strain, while Maxey is expected to miss three to four weeks with a small bone fracture in his left foot.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

