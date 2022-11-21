ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Ratings: American Music Awards Slip vs. 2021, Waltons Audience Wanes

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTtMz_0jIp82hZ00

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s presentation of the American Music Awards on Sunday night averaged just 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down sharply from last year’s early numbers (3.8 mil/1.0) to mark all-time lows.

Read our recaps of big moments from Kelly Rowland (tempering boos for Chris Brown) , Pink (paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton John) and Dove Cameron (remembering the Colorado Springs shooting victims), and review the list of winners .

Elsewhere…..

NBC | Sunday Night Football ‘s Chiefs/Chargers match-up drew 13.7 mil and a 3.5, up 23 and 9 percent from last week’s prelim numbers for Chargers/49ers.

THE CW | A Waltons Thanksgiving (590K/0.1) drew a markedly smaller audience than last year’s Homecoming TV-movie (960K/0.1).

FOX | The Simpsons drew 1.2 mil/0.3, followed by The Great North ‘s 870K/0.2, Bob’s Burgers ‘ 1 mil/0.3 and Family Guy ‘s 1.1 mil/0.4.

CBS | 60 Minutes drew the night’s best non-sports audience (8 mil). The Equalizer (5.7 mil), East New York (4.4 mil) and NCIS: LA (3.7 mil) each lost some viewers heading into next Sunday’s fall finales.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Chris Brown Gets Booed at AMAs, Kelly Rowland Tells Audience to 'Chill Out'

Kelly Rowland came to Chris Brown‘s defense on Sunday while presenting him with Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards. Rowland’s announcement of Brown’s win elicited boos from several audience members at the Microsoft Theater, but the former Destiny’s Child singer was quick to shut them down. “Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” Rowland began. Upon hearing the negative reactions, she replied, “Excuse me, chill out,” pointing a finger in the general area of the boos. “I want to tell Chris, ‘Thank you so much for making great R&B music,'” Rowland said....
TVLine

Dove Cameron Makes AMAs Debut With 'Boyfriend' Performance, Pays Tribute to Colorado Springs Shooting Victims

Schmigadoon!‘s own Dove Cameron took the American Music Awards stage for the first time on Sunday, treating viewers to a debut performance of her hit song “Boyfriend.” Cameron earned her first American Music Award nomination this year for New Artist of the Year, a category she won earlier in the broadcast. “Every award that I ever win will always first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large,” she said after accepting her trophy from Sheryl Lee Ralph. “You guys have carved out such a space for me to be honest and to write music about it, and I’ve never...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TVLine

Ratings: The Neighborhood, The Voice Lead Monday; NCIS: Hawai'i Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Neighborhood tied NBC’s The Voice for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ NCIS copped Monday’s largest audience. CBS | The Neighborhood veritably matched its largest audience of the season (5.7 million viewers) and it also ticked up in the demo (with a 0.6, per Nielsen finals), as did NCIS: Hawaii (4.8 mil/0.4). Bobishola (5.1 mil/0.4) and NCIS (6.8 mil/0.4) both added viewers and were steady in the demo. NBC | The Voice (6 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped week-to-week. THE CW | All American (452K/0.1) and Homecoming (327K/0.1) both shed viewers from last week’s season highs. ABC...
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

Ratings: S.W.A.T. and SmackDown Lead Friday, Lopez vs. Lopez Stabilizes

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ SWAT and Fox’s SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods (of course) copped the night’s biggest audience. CBS | SWAT (with 4.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating) ticked up in the demo versus its last fresh episode, while Fire Country (5.3 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.4) were steady. FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped. ABC | Shark Tank (3.7 mil/0.4) added viewers but ticked down in the demo. NBC | The freshman sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez (2.1 mil/0.3) stabilized in Week 3, while Young Rock (1.4 mil/0.3) ticked up...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle

Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Wide Open Country

Where to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' For Free in 2022

Thanksgiving has finally arrived! While we check last-minute items off our grocery lists and hunt for the best Black Friday deals, it's important to remember that, above all, this holiday is about spending time with loved ones. There are many time-honored Thanksgiving traditions that bring families together every year, like breaking the wishbone, watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and enjoying the most beloved Thanksgiving movies. Of course, there's one holiday film that's been around for decades and is perhaps the most well-known: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
TVLine

Law & Order: Organized Crime's Stabler Drunkenly Admits That He's in Love — 'EO' Hive, Assemble (and Watch!)

Are we inching ever closer to that parallel universe, or what? Near the start of this week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler greeted his Italian partner Tia as she ambled out of his bedroom the morning after the events of the previous episode. As the friends/co-workers discussed her hangover and the amount of grappa they’d imbibed the previous evening, we learned two important pieces of information: 1) Despite his attraction to Tia and vice-versa, Elliot slept on the couch; and 2) their drunken conversation yielded a truth that even Elliot didn’t remember he’d admitted. As Stabler joked about how Tia...
AOL Corp

A 'superstar' shockingly goes home on 'The Voice': 'I don't know what America was thinking'

Tuesday brought The Voice top 13 results show, which determined this season’s all-important top 10. At the start of the evening, host Carson Daly explained that nine contestants would be voted through, based on Monday’s top 13 performances, after which the remaining four singers would compete for the last spot via a real-time, audience-voted, Instant Save sing-off.
TVLine

Hogan's Heroes Star Robert Clary, aka Corporal LeBeau, Dead at 96

Robert Clary, who played beret-clad French chef Corporal Louis LeBeau on the CBS sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, has died at the age of 96, his granddaughter confirms to The Hollywood Reporter. Born in France, Clary was actually sent to a Nazi concentration camp as a teenager during World War II because he was Jewish. He survived, though, which he credited to his ability to entertain the German troops by singing and dancing. After the war, he recorded music and appeared on Broadway before landing the role of LeBeau on Hogan’s Heroes, which debuted on CBS in 1965. The sitcom, ironically, was set at...
TVLine

Classic Christmas Movies Guide: Where to Watch It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, Die Hard and Others

It was just two years ago that those looking to curl up next to the fire with the OG Miracle on 34th Street instead got left a lump of coal, when the Christmas classic was nowhere to be seen. Let’s avoid such Yuletide trauma this holiday season, shall we? Already, TVLine has gift-wrapped for you a joyfully thorough guide to the 150 (!) new and original holiday movies that will be coming at you via Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets. But what is Christmas without Charlie Brown’s sad little tree, the fear of shooting your eye with a Red Ryder carbine action,...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
AdWeek

Week of Nov. 14 Evening News Ratings: Top-Ranked World News Tonight Posts Week-to-Week, Year-Over-Year Audience Gains

ABC, NBC and CBS’ evening newscasts gained viewers during the week of November 14, 2022. ABC World News Tonight with David Muir had an especially strong week. It held onto its No. 1 ranking — meaning it has now defeated its evening news competition from NBC and CBS 207 of the past 208 weeks in average total viewers—and 136 of the last 138 weeks among adults 25-54.
TVLine

How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Revival Series, Streaming Soon

Special Agents Prentiss, Rossi et al are reuniting on Thanksgiving. If you’re hungry for crime-solving drama, here is how to stream Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution limited series. Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution kicks off the first half of its season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes. (Read our review.) New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The 10-episode season will then resume Thursday, Jan. 12, building to a Feb. 9 finale. How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ Criminal Minds: Evolution...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Call Out Strange Issue With Commercial Volume

Yellowstone fans may be eagerly anticipating new episodes, but they’re recoiling from the crazy high volume of the commercials. The Dutton family, led by John Dutton, is constantly under attack from those who surround their land – developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. Yellowstone (co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson) follows the Duttons as they fight to keep control of the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.
TVLine

Supernatural's Nicki Aycox Dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, a former actress-turned-musician best known for her role in Supernatural, died Wednesday, Nov. 16. She was 47. The news was confirmed by Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky via Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Raab Ceklosky wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her. ”  Supernatural creator Eric Kripke also wrote about the loss, saying he was “gutted” to hear of Aycox’s passing. “Too young,” he tweeted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

TVLine

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy