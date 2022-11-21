ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pushback on proposal to shorten pension requirements for elected City officials

By Ryan Dickstein
 3 days ago
Many are pushing back against a bill that would entitle elected City officials to an earlier pension.

Council Bill 22-0292 is sponsored by Council President Nick Mosby. It proposes that elected City officials who begin serving as of December 1 this year, would be eligible for a pension after eight-years, rather than the 12 required by existing law.

It comes after Baltimore City voters approved Question K, imposing eight-year term limits on their elected leaders.

Defenders of the bill claim the pension system's current setup potentially deterring people from running for future office.

Prior to Monday night's vote to advance the legislation, Councilman Zeke Cohen called on Mosby to table the bill.

Cohen cited multiple reasons as to why he would vote against the measure if it wasn't tabled.

"Changing the pension system could have serious financial consequences at a time when many Baltimoreans are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table," Cohen wrote in a letter to Mosby. "I believe it sends the wrong message to hard-working unelected government employees, including police officers and firefighters, to alter our pension requirements while ignoring theirs."

When the bill was first voted upon, some experts raised concern about its potential impact.

David Randall, the executive director of the Baltimore Employees’ and Elected Officials’ Retirement Savings Plan Systems, worried the bill could put the pension system at risk of being underfunded at some point down the road.

Meanwhile, the City's Finance Department contended the bill could end up costing City tax payers more over a period of time.

As Cohen alluded to in his letter, City police officers over the years have seen their pension eligibility requirements rise from 20 to 25-years of service.

"We know that trust in government is strained," Cohen continued. "Any perception of self-dealing is toxic."

Ryan Dorsey is another council member who pledged to continue voting against the bill. He tweeted Monday about receiving emails from people who "are so mad" about it.

People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, a group also known as PEACE, gathered earlier in the day to express their opposition to the bill.

The group described the bill as "brazen greed, corruption, and self-serving."

"The bill would cost taxpayers in Baltimore City millions of dollars every year in much needed funds that could instead go toward schools, infrastructure, crime reduction and more," said PEACE.

The legislation still needs to be approved by the full City Council. If passed the new pension rules would go into effect in 2024.

Antiracist Angel
3d ago

they need to work as long as the typical citizen which is 20 or 30 years before pensions are granted!

