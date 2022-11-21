ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazin' Avenue

The 2022-23 AAOP: The Finalists

We’ve gone through the AAOP entries and made up our minds on the finalists. Several Amazin’ Avenue writers and authors chipped in to come up with the list of finalists, and now it’s up to you, the community, to vote for the champions. The finalists, in no particular order, who found ways to make the Mets’ offseason good, fun, or both are:
QUEENS, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Edwin Díaz was elite in 2022

It wasn’t too long ago that Edwin Díaz was hearing boos in Queens. He talked about his desire to give the fans something to cheer for instead. He has done that and so much more. Díaz’s career arc as a Met is one of the more impressive turnarounds...
FLUSHING, NY
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League

The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
BOSTON, MA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Offseason rolls along

MLB said they found no evidence of collusion between the Mets and Yankees in regards to free agent Aaron Judge. SNY looked at the Mets’ free agency targets and priorities as the offseason has gone on. Mark Canha helped give back with turkey donations along with the Amazin’ Mets...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Mets among teams interested in signing Senga

An orthopedic sports surgeon weighed in on whether Jacob deGrom is a bigger injury risk than other pitchers his age. The Mets, as well as the Yankees and the Red Sox, are interested in Kodai Senga. Steve Cohen is working hard to get a casino. Olivia Pichardo, a former Mets...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees, Red Sox in Contact with Kodai Senga’s Reps

Add a pair of American League East teams to the list of potential suitors for Kodai Senga. The Yankees and Red Sox have made contact with the Japanese ace’s representatives, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Senga has already met with the Mets and Padres, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Dennis Lin.
BOSTON, MA

