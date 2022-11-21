Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
NBC Philadelphia
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for November 24
Thanksgiving will be serving more than just turkey and stuffing this year. Qatar is set to bring the heat with Brazil’s Neymar and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo kicking off their highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup debuts. The action on Wednesday kept fans on their toes as Belgium edged...
NBC Philadelphia
What is the Greatest Individual Team in World Cup History?
It’s time for 32 nations from around the world to strut their stuff in the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial competition is almost underway and we are about to see some of the world’s greatest players and teams compete for the Jules Rimet Trophy. Since the inaugural World...
NBC Philadelphia
Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup
For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
NBC Philadelphia
England's Jack Grealish Follows Up With Fan After World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Jack Grealish’s friendship with Finlay is quickly becoming one of the best feel-good stories at the World Cup. The English winger held up his end of a deal...
NBC Philadelphia
Was That LeBron James Playing in the World Cup? Star Acknowledges Lookalike
LeBron James has been sidelined for two weeks with a groin strain. Or has he?. It sure looked like LeBron playing in the World Cup on Sunday. No, James hasn't traded in his sneakers for cleats. The LeBron lookalike was actually Bryan Mbeumo, a forward on the Cameroon national team. Mbeumo's photo was posted on social media by @LakeShowYo and got the attention of James himself.
NBC Philadelphia
Guillermo Ochoa's Iconic Save Preserves Point for Team Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Guillermo Ochoa is only taking positives away from Mexico's draw against Poland on Tuesday. After all, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper had an epic save in the 58th minute of...
NBC Philadelphia
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With PK Goal vs. Ghana
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked his name into the history books. The Portuguese captain scored in his fifth FIFA World Cup with a penalty kick against Ghana on Thursday. He...
NBC Philadelphia
Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most. The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from...
NBC Philadelphia
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
NBC Philadelphia
Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had...
NBC Philadelphia
João Félix, Rafael Leão Score Portugal Two Goals in Three-Minute Span
It took a half, but Portugal’s offense has arrived in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for his country with a penalty kick in the 65th minute. The momentum from his historic goal didn’t last, as Ghana earned an equalizer in the 73rd minute. While Ghana’s goal could...
NBC Philadelphia
How Far Will Players Run During 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?
With an approximate area of nearly 77,000 square feet, there’s a lot of room to run on a soccer field. When it comes to the World Cup, some players set out to cover every inch of it. Athletes from 32 countries are lacing up their cleats and racing across...
NBC Philadelphia
Uruguay, South Korea Open Group H Play With Scoreless Draw
Another day, another scoreless draw in Qatar. Uruguay and South Korea ended their Group H opener with a final score of 0-0, marking the fourth such contest so far at the 2022 World Cup. Both sides had chances to break the stalemate, but nobody was able to get a goal across.
NBC Philadelphia
Craig Goodwin Gives Australia 1-0 Lead Over France in 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France’s World Cup journey is off to a shaky start. In Les Bleus’ opening matchup against Australia in Group D on Tuesday, it was the Socceroos that began...
NBC Philadelphia
Hundreds of Fans Report World Cup Ticket Woes for 2nd Day
Handwritten paper tickets were given to some fans to enter a World Cup game on Tuesday as hundreds more in Qatar struggled to retrieve their digital passes amid problems with FIFA’s mobile application for a second day. The Associated Press witnessed a FIFA staffer writing out replacement tickets from...
NBC Philadelphia
Spain Dominates First Half to Lead Costa Rica 3-0
Spain opened their World Cup run like clockwork-- play 10 minutes, score a goal ... play 10 minutes, score another goal -- leaving Costa Rica defenseless as they head into the halftime break down 3-0. This dominant first-half performance started in the midfield with 18-year-old Gavi and 19-year-old Pedri making...
NBC Philadelphia
Top Three Moments From Day 5 of 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Thanksgiving brought another action-packed day of FIFA World Cup soccer. The Day 5 slate in Qatar began with Switzerland edging out Cameroon 1-0. Following a match that saw just...
Comments / 0