Lafayette Victim Identified in Sunday Night's Fatal Crash

LAFAYETTE ( KPEL News ) – A major crash that occurred on Foreman Drive in Lafayette took the life of a 22-year-old, Lafayette Police have now confirmed.

Taylan Broussard, 22, of Lafayette, was killed in a crash that involved multiple vehicles. According to the Lafayette Police Department, another victim in the crash is still in the hospital in critical condition.

The crash occurred in the 500 block of Foreman around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday night, LPD said in a statement. The incident was located near the campus of Lafayette High School and Crawfish Aquatics, and law enforcement was still on the scene around 8 p.m., according to reports, with that portion of the road closed while LPD investigated the crash.

Traffic Fatalities In Lafayette

Lafayette Police have had to work several traffic fatalities in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a pedestrian was struck and killed in the city. 66-year-old Ada Davis of Lafayette was in the middle of the roadway in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive when she was struck by a vehicle’s passenger side mirror as the vehicle was traveling northbound in the inside lane.

In late October, Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for a felony hit and run . His bond was set at $25,000.

The pedestrian, Ronald Keith Williams Jr. of Duson, was walking down the road on the evening of Monday, October 17, when a vehicle operated by Rose struck the victim. Rose fled the scene of the crash prior to first responders arriving.

Safety While Driving

Credit: Goads Agency

Travelers.com has a list of the most common types of crashes and how to avoid them. These include rear-end collisions, single-vehicle accidents, and crashes at intersections.

The best way to avoid these types of accidents? Paying attention and making sure you are not in any way impaired while driving.