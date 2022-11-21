ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

What Mississippi forest visitors need to know during hunting season

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FE55r_0jIp7g7Z00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The National Forests in Mississippi will implement an order to improve safety for all forest visitors and align hunting rules with the State of Mississippi’s hunting regulations.

“These actions will help provide all forest visitors with a safer experience on the forest. Hunters should be familiar with these requirements. They mirror existing regulations on state Wildlife Management Areas,” said National Forests in Mississippi Forest Supervisor Shannon Kelardy.

Mississippi hunters asked to harvest younger bucks

Some of the measures in this order include:

  • prohibiting the possession or consumption of an alcoholic beverage while in possession of any weapon;
  • prohibiting hunting hogs without wearing a minimum of 500 square inches of solid unbroken fluorescent orange during hunting season, and prohibiting hunting quail or rabbits without wearing a solid hunter orange vest or cap (Existing Mississippi law requires hunters to wear hunter orange while hunting deer);
  • prohibiting the shooting of any projectile across the exterior forest boundary lines;
  • prohibiting the possession or transportation of an uncased shoulder-fired weapon in a motor vehicle;
  • and prohibiting the possession of a loaded shoulder-fired weapon within 100 feet of the center line of any designated road.

The Forest Service order, which covers all National Forests in Mississippi through February 1, 2026. The signed order can be read online .

Individuals who have questions about these restrictions should contact the local office on one of the National Forests in Mississippi which includes the following ranger districts: Bienville, Chickasawhay, Delta, De Soto, Holly Springs, Homochitto, and Tombigbee.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

