yaktrinews.com
Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition
Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas
For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event. The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for...
nbcrightnow.com
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities
Cars began lining up before dawn.
Tri-City Herald
Love carnival rides? Tri-Cities fair wristbands on sale for the holidays
If you have a carnival-ride fan on your holiday shopping list, you’re in luck. Carnival wristbands for the 2023 Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick are on sale for a limited time. The $30 holiday wristband package valued at $50 includes:. One carnival wristband voucher for one-day unlimited rides for...
Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?
I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland
Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stop freshly painted, recently stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 1st and Kellogg in the early morning hours of November, 24. The car appeared to have been freshly painted, including the license plate. The registration for the car came back stolen out of Walla Walla. Deputies questioned...
Awesome News! Richland’s Green Can Yard Waste Pick-Up Resumes Friday
The Green Can Yard Waste Collection Service is resuming. Place your bagged leaves and yard waste at the curb for pickup through Friday. Crews will be working through the holiday and will do their best to empty both trash and green waste containers. According to a post o the city's...
Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run
Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
nbcrightnow.com
Green can yard waste pick up services return to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – Green can yard waste collection services are scheduled to begin again tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. In a news release, the City of Richland announced that the early freezing temperatures in the region and the windstorm earlier this month have made it difficult to follow regular collection schedules but they are ready to bring this service back.
Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in Tri-Cities
Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH
The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
Kennewick Restaurant to Pay $11K Over Service Animal Refusal
According to information released Tuesday, November 22nd, from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane, a Kennewick restaurant will pay $11K in compensatory damages to a patron. The Rock Woodfired Pizza was accused of refusing a patron with a service animal. US Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said in a release The...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Ice rink opening is delayed
PENDLETON – The ice rink at Roy Raley Park usually opens to skaters the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That will not be the case this year. A mechanical failure during the start-up process has forced a delay. Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said if everything goes according to plan, the rink will open on Friday, Dec. 2.
Tri-Cities Idiot Learns – Don’t Use Homemade License Plates
It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but this dumb mistake caused a Tri-Cities man with warrants to be captured by police. The story was spelled out on the Kennewick police Facebook this morning. A KPD officer spotted a speeder around Kennewick Ave and Quincy St late Sunday night around midnight. After confirming the speed with radar, the officer turned on the emergency lights and got behind the driver to pull them over. That is when the officer noticed something very strange with the license plate (more on that in a second).
