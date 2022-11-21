ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

yaktrinews.com

Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition

Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
UNION GAP, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?

I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland

Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run

Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Green can yard waste pick up services return to Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – Green can yard waste collection services are scheduled to begin again tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. In a news release, the City of Richland announced that the early freezing temperatures in the region and the windstorm earlier this month have made it difficult to follow regular collection schedules but they are ready to bring this service back.
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH

The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
UMATILLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Ice rink opening is delayed

PENDLETON – The ice rink at Roy Raley Park usually opens to skaters the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That will not be the case this year. A mechanical failure during the start-up process has forced a delay. Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said if everything goes according to plan, the rink will open on Friday, Dec. 2.
PENDLETON, OR
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Idiot Learns – Don’t Use Homemade License Plates

It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but this dumb mistake caused a Tri-Cities man with warrants to be captured by police. The story was spelled out on the Kennewick police Facebook this morning. A KPD officer spotted a speeder around Kennewick Ave and Quincy St late Sunday night around midnight. After confirming the speed with radar, the officer turned on the emergency lights and got behind the driver to pull them over. That is when the officer noticed something very strange with the license plate (more on that in a second).
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

