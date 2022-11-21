ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Wheel: NBC to Roll Out UK Quizzer Adaptation Over 10 Nights in December

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgNIU_0jIp76cm00

NBC will serve up its spin on the UK quiz show The Wheel over 10 nights in December, it was announced on Monday.

The “two-week takeover,” hosted by British comedian/series creator Michael McIntyre, will kick off Monday, Dec. 19 and wrap up on Friday, Dec. 30 (as detailed below).

Watch a video sneak peek up above.

Each hourlong episode of The Wheel follows six celebrity guests “spinning, advising and supporting charismatic contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing.” As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities “lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories from candy and comedians to poker and politics.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXCVK_0jIp76cm00 The schedule and celebrity groupings are as follows; note, the first week airs each night at 10/9c, the second batch airs each night at 8 pm:

Monday, Dec. 19 at 10/9c — “The Wheel: Premiere”
Contestants receive help from Cat Cora, Mark McGrath, Todrick Hall, Steve Kornacki, Christina Ricci and Amber Ruffin to answer questions tackling a range of categories from Beyoncé and the ’90s to elections and more.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10/9c — “Boats, Soaps & Wrestling Ropes”
With categories ranging from soap operas to mathematics, contestants receive help from Vivica A. Fox, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, JoJo, John Urschel, Captain Sandy Yawn and Bruno Tonioli.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10/9c — “Déjà Vu & Eyes of Blue”
Judge Greg Mathis, Ricki Lake, Mark Sanchez, Amber Ruffin, Justin Willman and Tori Spelling lend their expertise in a variety of categories that include candy, magic and Beverly Hills.

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10/9c — “Divas & Derbies”
With categories including cakes, horse racing, percussion and more, contestants are supported by Buddy Valastro, Amber Riley, Jaime Camil, Carnie Wilson, Steve Kornacki and Sheila E.

Friday, Dec. 23 at 10/9c — “Fish N’ Chips & Gold Medal Flips”
Tom Bergeron, Shawn Johnson East, Captain Lee Rosbach, Kyla Pratt, Victor Cruz and Debbie Gibson lend their expertise to contestants in a range of “hilarious categories,” including The Three Stooges, gymnastics and seafood.

Monday, Dec. 26 at 8/7c — “Big Cats & Bigger Brains”
With “wacky categories” including big cats and bowling, contestants lean on Carole Baskin, Bre-Z, Deepak Chopra, Matt Iseman, Raven-Symone and Terrell Owens.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8/7c — “Wigs Galore, Dogs & More”
Contestants hope for answers from Bobby Berk, Margaret Cho, Kate Flannery, Loni Love, Andy Richter and Adam Rippon in categories that include wigs, comedians, dogs, figure skating and more.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8/7c — “Sky Hooks & the Almighty Book”
Taye Diggs, Ester Dean, Josh Flagg, Lyric Lewis, Jalen Rose and Christine Chiu advise contestants on questions about the Bible, real estate, plastic surgery and more.

Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8/7c — “A Spin, a Twin & a Win”
With categories including astrology, presidents and country music, contestants turn to Chrissy Metz, Sanya Richards Ross, Russell Dickerson, Loni Love, Brie Bella and Clay Aiken for help.

Friday, Dec. 30 at 8/7c — “The Skater & the Dater”
Contestants get insight from Christina Ricci, Chris Kattan, Kym Whitley, Tony Hawk, Jackie Tohn and Curtis Stone on a variety of categories that include Saturday Night Live , pregnancy and meat.

Will you tune in for NBC’s take on The Wheel ?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More

Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More

Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
TVLine

SVU's Benson Will Address Feelings for Stabler in Holiday Episode, EP Says

Those of you who don’t care for the ongoing, tumultuous friendship-or-is-it-more? between former Law & Order: SVU partners Benson and Stabler, avert your eyes.  Mariska Hargitay’s Capt. Olivia Benson “will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9,” executive producer Julie Martin said Monday in response to a fan’s question on Twitter. She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th. #ATraumaInAPearTree — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) November 21, 2022 Episode 9, which is slated to air on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9/8c, also will be the final SVU for Kelli Giddish’ Amanda Rollins. In a promo...
BGR.com

Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
TVLine

Law & Order: Organized Crime's Stabler Drunkenly Admits That He's in Love — 'EO' Hive, Assemble (and Watch!)

Are we inching ever closer to that parallel universe, or what? Near the start of this week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler greeted his Italian partner Tia as she ambled out of his bedroom the morning after the events of the previous episode. As the friends/co-workers discussed her hangover and the amount of grappa they’d imbibed the previous evening, we learned two important pieces of information: 1) Despite his attraction to Tia and vice-versa, Elliot slept on the couch; and 2) their drunken conversation yielded a truth that even Elliot didn’t remember he’d admitted. As Stabler joked about how Tia...
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows

What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place.  The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
TVLine

Supernatural's Nicki Aycox Dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, a former actress-turned-musician best known for her role in Supernatural, died Wednesday, Nov. 16. She was 47. The news was confirmed by Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky via Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Raab Ceklosky wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her. ”  Supernatural creator Eric Kripke also wrote about the loss, saying he was “gutted” to hear of Aycox’s passing. “Too young,” he tweeted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
TVLine

Krapopolis Preview Delayed at Fox; Welcome to Flatch Takes Post-NFL Spot

Fox is tweaking its planned visit to Krapopolis: A special sneak preview of the Dan Harmon animated comedy, which was to air later this month, has been delayed indefinitely, TVLine has learned. Welcome to Flatch will now air on Sunday, Nov. 27 immediately following Fox’s NFL coverage, replacing the Krapopolis preview on the schedule. The animated comedy will get a preview closer to its official premiere date, which is currently slated for next year. Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis follows a family of humans, gods and monsters as they try “to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each...
TVLine

Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Actor, Dead at 49

Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died. He was 49. The actor’s rep Justine Hunt confirmed the news in a statement to TVLine writing, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.” A cause of death has not been revealed, but reports indicate it was suicide. Power Rangers’ Walter E. Jones also commemorated his former co-star...
AdWeek

HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going December 2022

HBO Max has announced its programming for the month of December. Doom Patrol returns for a fourth season on Dec. 8. The season premiere opens with the team traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Gossip Girl: Season 2 premieres on Dec. 1 with more scandal and glamour. Plus, His Dark Materials is back on Dec. 5 for its third and final season.
TVLine

TVLine

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy