Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
WTVM
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
selmasun.com
Marchers of Bloody Sunday identified in ongoing Auburn project
A project at Auburn University has identified a number of approximately 600 marchers during Bloody Sunday in 1965. According to an issue of Auburn's Perspectives online magazine, approximately 256 have been identified by position and order, while 94 have been identified by name and 18 to 20 distinct groups have been identified.
selmasun.com
Move Montgomery to host Gobble Wobble on Friday
Move Montgomery will host Gobble Wobble on Friday, Nov. 25 at Cloverdale Park to support the Montgomery Area Food Bank. The event is free, though donations of non-perishable food are requested. "In the midst of the holidays, we want to ensure individuals and families have access to food they need...
selmasun.com
Dallas County students among others in attendance at ALFA leadership conference
Several Dallas County students were among 96 others to be in attendance for the Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA) Youth Leadership Conference on Nov. 14-15 in Columbiana. Students Jack Johnson, Delaney McHugh, Casey Yeager, Casey Pouncey, John Wallis Gilmore and Frederick Gilmore were present at the conference to learn about advocating for agriculture in addition to leadership skills.
WTVM
Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
wdhn.com
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
selmasun.com
Crash in Butler county leaves 2 dead
Two men were killed in a crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in Butler County on Sunday. According to Alabama News Network the accident took place an estimated one mile north of Georgiana at around 1:30 p.m. Esteban Morales, 25, was driving an SUV on the interstate before hitting the rear of a tractor trailer truck.
WSFA
Man charged in arson of abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson for a fire that significantly damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel. According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, Darryl Lamar Jackson, 30, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the former Country Inn & Suites...
lowndessignal.com
Getting acquainted with Lowndes County
Driving up Alabama Highway 97, it’s evident Lowndes County is composed of rural communities. From Letohatchee to Lowndesboro, there’s not a McDonald’s or Walmart Supercenter in sight. The landscape lays out in farmland, fields, and pastures where farmers grow a variety of crops, and where cattle are...
unionspringsherald.com
Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
Montgomery County man killed in single-vehicle car crash
A single-vehicle car wreck has resulted in the death of 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Montgomery County, according to officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous reports state that the incident occurred Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 231 about six miles north of Troy. Lindsey was reportedly...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
WTVM
Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on forgery and theft charges. On Nov. 18, Auburn officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Lamar Wilson, of Opelika, on felony warrants for possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property third degree and identity theft. On Nov. 19, Auburn officers...
elmoreautauganews.com
Upcoming Events will help to raise funds for the Millbrook Police Department Reserve Officer program
On Dec. 10, the Punishers LEMC Three Rivers Chapter is hosting a poker run, Wes Jeans concert, silent auction and 50/50 AND raffle at their clubhouse off Friendly Pines Road. Headlining the event is Blues recording artist Wes Jeans. Second, the Millbrook Reserve Officers are now selling tickets for their...
lowndessignal.com
The Pillars continues as a beloved home
Jeff and Liz Berry were looking for a little vacation home six years ago when they fell in love with Lowndesboro and purchased The Shadows, an 1830s era farmhouse near the heart of the town. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Berry’s moved there permanently from Atlanta, and...
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
WSFA
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
WSFA
Central Elementary School special education teacher uses personal experience to inspire others
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) – Jacqulin Allen is a mother of four and the daughter of a long-time educator. She said her many life experiences are what led her to education, specifically special education. “I have a baby at home who was diagnosed with autism. So, special education is...
Comments / 0