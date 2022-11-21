Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-14. One in six U.S. youths from ages 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year, and one in five adults. All people have a fragile emotional, psychological, and social well-being with the power to alter their cognition, perception, and behavior if not properly tended to, otherwise known as your mental health. Who are among some of the most vulnerable and susceptible when it comes to mental wellness? Students. Kids.

35 MINUTES AGO