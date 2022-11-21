ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep.

The sweep occurred on November 9 and 10, involving several units from the Virginia Beach Police Department, with assistance from the Virginia Beach Sherriff’s Office.

Over the course of the two days, officers arrested 44 people and served 84 warrants involving 39 felony and 37 misdemeanor warrants, six court summons, and two protective warrants.

Some of the arrests made were for warrants related to crimes in other cities, including the following notable felonies:

  • Derrick Ellis (M/22) of Newport News, who is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Ty’Nique Smallwood (M/22) of Chesapeake, who is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm, and contempt of court
  • Devonte Howard (M/29) of Hampton, who is charged with attempted robbery and use of a firearm
  • Marco Hicks (M/30) of Norfolk, who is charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm

