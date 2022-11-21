ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Mint Hill Times

Winterize That Lawn

CHARLOTTE – If you’re looking for a lush lawn year-round, consistent care is key. One essential part of this preparation is winterizing. Winterizing a lawn is most important for cool-season grasses – such as bluegrass or fescue – that do most of their growing in fall. Warm-season grasses will still need to be cleared and mowed, but the fertilizing step typically can be left till the following spring. These simple steps will help your lawn over the winter and you’ll be rewarded in the coming spring.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

See how the Garden glows for the holidays

BELMONT, N.C. — Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden will glisten and glow during its annual Holidays at the Garden. In addition to holiday lights and sparkling fountains, there will be food trucks and fire pits for roasting marshmallows. Timed tickets can be purchased online in advance. At the door, tickets...
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

New ice skating and snow tubing comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights are introducing a new ice skating rink and snow tubing hill at their annual Light the Knight holiday festival at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Running from Nov. 23 through Jan. 6, the annual holiday festival also features a holiday market, light show,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC

Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
MONROE, NC
Eater

Where to Eat at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

It’s the holiday travel season, and if you’re traveling through the Carolinas, there’s a good chance that you’ll pass through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) — it’s the one with all those rocking chairs. Airport Council International ranks CLT No. 6 in passenger traffic, and all those travelers need to eat and drink somewhere. Eater presents this dining guide to the 13 most promising places to grab food and drinks at CLT.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Carowinds WinterFest returns

FORT MILL, S.C. — Carowinds is back with its holiday-themed celebration WinterFest. Opening for the season Nov. 21, festivities run select nights through Jan. 1. Each night is headlined by the WinterFest Wonderland Parade featuring Santa. The parade travels parkwide beginning at 9 p.m. Live singers and entertainers provide...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Construction Changes Could Bring Confusion For Airport Travelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you haven’t been to the airport lately, you might be surprised by how much has changed. A new lobby expansion is causing some confusion for travelers this holiday season. Passengers now have to navigate through a new lobby to get to the baggage claim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Celebrating Mexico's 'Chinelo' tradition in Charlotte

A 200-year-old Mexican tradition is coming to Charlotte. Starting Friday, Chinelos from across the United States and Mexico will converge at the VAPA Center for three days of performances. Chinelos have a distinct style, rooted in Indigenous resistance to their colonizers. They dress in long robes and feathered hats. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects

EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Italian Pigs in a Blanket Appetizer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are going to make a fun Thanksgiving Appetizer. It’s a fund dish for kids and adults alike. Melanie and Andy Tritten will get us started with this fun thanksgiving appetizer. They are called Italian Pigs in a Blanket and we are going to arrange to look like a turkey for thanksgiving, but they are also great for Christmas and Chanukah. “We as a family always make these at my sister’s house – for Chanukah In the shape of a menorah and for Christmas, in the shape of a Christmas tree or a Wreath” says Melanie. Here is how you make them:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

