Iron Mountain, MI

WLUC

Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Sign UP Graphics Holds Grand Opening Ceremony In Downtown Escanaba

Sign UP Graphics held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at its new location at 2424 Ludington Street, Escanaba (formerly 906 Flowers & Gifts), Escanaba. Sign UP offers graphic design and printing services, and sells custom apparel, promo items and U.P. swag, and many other items. The business phone number is (906) 789-7446.
ESCANABA, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Superior Health Foundation Invites Non-Profits To Apply For Grants

Are you a non-profit with a health-centered mission? If so, the Superior Health Foundation invites you to submit a funding request, with the hopes you’ll be part of the SHF’s 2023 annual gala celebration. The Superior Health Foundation annual gala will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

West End Health Foundation Doles Out $30,000 In Grants

The West End Health Foundation and Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Business After Hours at the Hygge Center in Ishpeming. The West End Health Foundation took this opportunity to announce their 2022 Fall Programmatic Grantees and provide updates for their funding plans for 2023. Midtown Bakery catered the food and drinks were provided by Cognition Brewing Co.
ISHPEMING, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Reminder: No Marquette Farmers Market This Weekend

There is no farmers market this Saturday, November 26 for the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market. The market will be back next week for its first annual Holiday Market which is Saturdays in December from 10 AM to 2 PM through December 17 at the Marquette Commons. Holiday Exclusives will be announced shortly. Be sure to follow the market on social media and subscribe to its newsletter for up-to-date information.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound traffic was slowed on US-41 just west of Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming Tuesday morning while crews diverted drivers around a trailer rollover. A TV6 reporter on scene confirmed with a responding Michigan State Police Trooper that a white pickup was towing a flatbed trailer with equipment on it when the trailer rolled over into the ditch. The trooper said the cause was not yet clear, but that roads were hazardous in that area due to slush.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release, the West Iron County Fire Department (WICFD) Chief said his department was called to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Adams Street in Iron River at 1:51 p.m. local time on Saturday. Due to the Michigan deer season, automatic mutual aid was activated with the Caspian Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department.
IRON RIVER, MI
wnmufm.org

NMU Police Department alerts community to possible impairing substances

(Marquette, MI) - The NMU Police Department says it has been made aware of the possibility of impairing substances being added to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at student attended gatherings. The department sent out a warning this afternoon. The warning cautions attendees to not accept a drink from someone else...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

‘Sticker Shock’ Campaign Targets Underage Drinking In Menominee County

Communities that Care (CTC) and Healthy Youth Coalition (HYC) of Marinette and Menominee Counties would like to recognize Shelby’s Quik Mart in Carney, Gary’s Quality Foods of Wallace, Gary’s Quality Foods of Stephenson, and Cenex Gas Stations (Powers and Stephenson locations) for allowing us to conduct the “Sticker Shock” campaign on November 9th and 10th.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is new information about an incident in Norway on Saturday, Nov. 19. On that evening around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers from the Norway Police Department were dispatched to “Mister Mom’s” bar on Main Street for an unknown man at the bar with a gun.
NORWAY, MI
WLUC

Negaunee Football prepares for GR West Catholic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to getting ready for Grand Rapids West Cathloic in the Division Six State Football Final Friday in Detroit. The Miners took advantage of the Superior Dome turf Tuesday afternoon to practice kickoff returns, defense and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Kingsford home heavily damaged in fire

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kingsford home has heavy damage after a fire Monday morning, Kingsford Public Safety says. On Monday around 5:56 a.m., Kingsford Public Safety was called to the 100 block of East Breen Ave. for smoke coming from a residence. Officers arrived at the scene and saw...
KINGSFORD, MI
UPMATTERS

Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A 31-year-old Marquette man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Ishpeming on Wednesday night. According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were dispatched to 440 Ready Street at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday following a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. The road is also known as BR 28 or County Rd.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Ishpeming Police Department, the driver of the vehicle involved in Wednesday night’s deadly hit-and-run has been identified. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time. TV6 will keep you updated with the latest information as...
ISHPEMING, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Police: Erratic Driving Incident Caused By Low Blood Sugar

The Marquette County Sheriff says it received multiple reports Monday evening about someone driving erratically in the Ishpeming area. The sheriff deputies in the area found the blue SUV and tried to pull it over on US-41, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit followed, at low speeds. Deputies...
radioresultsnetwork.com

ISHPEMING, MI

