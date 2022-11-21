Read full article on original website
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sign UP Graphics Holds Grand Opening Ceremony In Downtown Escanaba
Sign UP Graphics held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at its new location at 2424 Ludington Street, Escanaba (formerly 906 Flowers & Gifts), Escanaba. Sign UP offers graphic design and printing services, and sells custom apparel, promo items and U.P. swag, and many other items. The business phone number is (906) 789-7446.
WLUC
Mackinac Bridge Authority names UP native as new Chief Bridge Engineer
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has named its new Chief Engineer and he’s an Upper Peninsula native. Cole Cavalieri grew up in Iron Mountain. His interest in engineering took him to downstate East Lansing to study civil engineering at Michigan State University. “I chose...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Superior Health Foundation Invites Non-Profits To Apply For Grants
Are you a non-profit with a health-centered mission? If so, the Superior Health Foundation invites you to submit a funding request, with the hopes you’ll be part of the SHF’s 2023 annual gala celebration. The Superior Health Foundation annual gala will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023...
radioresultsnetwork.com
West End Health Foundation Doles Out $30,000 In Grants
The West End Health Foundation and Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Business After Hours at the Hygge Center in Ishpeming. The West End Health Foundation took this opportunity to announce their 2022 Fall Programmatic Grantees and provide updates for their funding plans for 2023. Midtown Bakery catered the food and drinks were provided by Cognition Brewing Co.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Reminder: No Marquette Farmers Market This Weekend
There is no farmers market this Saturday, November 26 for the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market. The market will be back next week for its first annual Holiday Market which is Saturdays in December from 10 AM to 2 PM through December 17 at the Marquette Commons. Holiday Exclusives will be announced shortly. Be sure to follow the market on social media and subscribe to its newsletter for up-to-date information.
WLUC
Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound traffic was slowed on US-41 just west of Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming Tuesday morning while crews diverted drivers around a trailer rollover. A TV6 reporter on scene confirmed with a responding Michigan State Police Trooper that a white pickup was towing a flatbed trailer with equipment on it when the trailer rolled over into the ditch. The trooper said the cause was not yet clear, but that roads were hazardous in that area due to slush.
WLUC
1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release, the West Iron County Fire Department (WICFD) Chief said his department was called to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Adams Street in Iron River at 1:51 p.m. local time on Saturday. Due to the Michigan deer season, automatic mutual aid was activated with the Caspian Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department.
wnmufm.org
NMU Police Department alerts community to possible impairing substances
(Marquette, MI) - The NMU Police Department says it has been made aware of the possibility of impairing substances being added to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at student attended gatherings. The department sent out a warning this afternoon. The warning cautions attendees to not accept a drink from someone else...
radioresultsnetwork.com
‘Sticker Shock’ Campaign Targets Underage Drinking In Menominee County
Communities that Care (CTC) and Healthy Youth Coalition (HYC) of Marinette and Menominee Counties would like to recognize Shelby’s Quik Mart in Carney, Gary’s Quality Foods of Wallace, Gary’s Quality Foods of Stephenson, and Cenex Gas Stations (Powers and Stephenson locations) for allowing us to conduct the “Sticker Shock” campaign on November 9th and 10th.
WLUC
At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is new information about an incident in Norway on Saturday, Nov. 19. On that evening around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers from the Norway Police Department were dispatched to “Mister Mom’s” bar on Main Street for an unknown man at the bar with a gun.
WLUC
Negaunee Football prepares for GR West Catholic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to getting ready for Grand Rapids West Cathloic in the Division Six State Football Final Friday in Detroit. The Miners took advantage of the Superior Dome turf Tuesday afternoon to practice kickoff returns, defense and...
WLUC
Kingsford home heavily damaged in fire
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kingsford home has heavy damage after a fire Monday morning, Kingsford Public Safety says. On Monday around 5:56 a.m., Kingsford Public Safety was called to the 100 block of East Breen Ave. for smoke coming from a residence. Officers arrived at the scene and saw...
Upper Peninsula man charged with soliciting undercover cop posing as underage girl online
An undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula has lead to the arrest of a man for contacting an officer, who was posing online as an underage girl, for sex.
UPMATTERS
radioresultsnetwork.com
Police: Erratic Driving Incident Caused By Low Blood Sugar
The Marquette County Sheriff says it received multiple reports Monday evening about someone driving erratically in the Ishpeming area. The sheriff deputies in the area found the blue SUV and tried to pull it over on US-41, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit followed, at low speeds. Deputies...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Man Dies In Hit=and-Run Accident; Suspect Identified
A Marquette man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Ishpeming Wednesday night, and Ishpeming Police say they have identified the driver that fled the scene. Officers were dispatched to 440 Ready Street at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday following a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. The road is also known as Business Route 28 or County Road.
