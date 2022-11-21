There is no farmers market this Saturday, November 26 for the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market. The market will be back next week for its first annual Holiday Market which is Saturdays in December from 10 AM to 2 PM through December 17 at the Marquette Commons. Holiday Exclusives will be announced shortly. Be sure to follow the market on social media and subscribe to its newsletter for up-to-date information.

