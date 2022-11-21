Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Own a Piece of the Macabre – This ‘Stranger Things’ House is For Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffRome, GA
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North GeorgiaDeanLandFairmount, GA
Related
Crews investigating 'major' gas leak in Acworth, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth Police Department asked the public to avoid the area between Cemetery Road and Main Street due to a "major" gas leak in the area Wednesday night. Roads were closed in the area as traffic began to get redirected as crews on scene investigated the leak.
fox5atlanta.com
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
wrganews.com
GSP: Fatal Wreck reported in Gordon County
First responders worked a single-vehicle accident that involved a fatality late Thursday night on the eastern side of Gordon County. The accident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The Georgia State Patrol preliminary report stated that the vehicle was traveling east on Hwy. 53 near Slate Mine Road and crossed the center line into the opposite lanes of the roadway. The vehicle struck a bridge and a guardrail on the left shoulder. It traveled back across and off the roadway to the right side. The vehicle went airborne while overturning, then struck multiple trees before coming to rest on its top. The driver of the vehicle, who was the sole occupant, was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the GSP, seatbelts were not in use.
wbhfradio.org
Suspect Wanted In Cartersville Kidnapping Arrested
Cartersville Police Officers were dispatched to The Park at 366 apartments on Old Mill Road on Monday night at 6:15 regarding a reported child abduction. Officers learned that 31-year-old Maurice Hall of Cartersville had taken a 10-month-old infant boy against the mother’s wishes and intended to take the infant to South Georgia. In addition, Hall was traveling in a stolen vehicle.
WXIA 11 Alive
Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility spills 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater into Lake Allatoona
Cobb County distributed the following notice of a spill of 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:. “On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not...
wrganews.com
Hephzibah Man arrested for stealing Electronics from East Rome Walmart
A 29-year-old Hephzibah Georgia man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Monday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Tyron Edell King of a Turkey Trail Drive address was arrested on two counts of felony shoplifting at the East Rome Walmart. On October 17th of 2022, King allegedly placed various electronic items into a box for a car seat. He then purchased the car seat with the other items hidden inside valued an amount over four thousand dollars. King allegedly came back a second time two hours later and repeated the same style of theft. The value of the merchandise during the second theft was valued over 6 thousand dollars.
wrganews.com
Georgia State Patrol arrests Man for Kidnapping and Robbery Charges
On Monday Cartersville Police Officers were dispatched to 366 Old Mill Road in regard to reported child abduction. Officers learned Maurice Hall had taken a 10-month-old infant boy against the mother’s wishes and intended to take the infant to South Georgia. In addition, Mr. Hall was traveling in a stolen vehicle. Investigators alerted state law enforcement and contacted Mr. Hall via cell phone. Investigators negotiated the transfer of the child to a relative in South Atlanta, and the infant was subsequently returned to his mother in Cartersville, unharmed. Mr. Hall was apprehended in Monroe County by the Georgia State Patrol. Mr. Hall has been charged with Kidnapping, Felony theft by taking, and Robbery in Bartow County. Mr. Hall is facing additional charges in Monroe County and had outstanding warrants in Cherokee County.
fox5atlanta.com
Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff. The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.
wrganews.com
Rome Winter Market scheduled for Dec 3rd & 4th
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism invites the public to the 2022 Georgia’s Rome Winter Art Market held December 3-4 at the Rome Civic Center. The market will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The annual holiday event offers one-of-a-kind gifts featuring...
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 23, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 23, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
City of Atlanta, GDOT work to clear out homeless encampment near I-85, Cheshire Bridge
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to clear people out of a homeless encampment known as "The Hill" near I-85 and Cheshire Bridge. As many as 100 people had been living there, but there have been some safety concerns with a big fire breaking out there just two weeks ago.
smokesignalsnews.com
Pickens arrest activity Nov. 6 -13
The first full week of November saw 16 arrests on various charges with the majority being made by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. Georgia State Patrol at Jasper made two arrests while the Jasper Police Department made one. The majority of the arrests related to previous court issues; however, there were two assault related arrests and two obstruction cases and surprisingly compared to previous weeks there was only one driving related incident.
cobbcountycourier.com
Plans for Kennesaw hotel on Old 41 Highway dropped for mixed-use development
Plans for a 140-room hotel on Old 41 Highway, where the Electric Cowboy nightclub used to sit, were officially abandoned Monday. The hotel was approved in 2018 as part of a 13-acre mixed-use development by Varner Developers on the former site of the Kennesaw Crossing Shopping Center. It was a highly desired component of the project since the only hotel inside city limits was destroyed by a fire earlier that year.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man found shot at Lithia Springs hotel, police say
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is receiving medical treatment after getting shot at a Lithia Springs hotel, police said. Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn & Suites along Waterway Circle off Thornton Road Tuesday just before 2 p.m., according to the Douglasville Police Department. Police found a...
Marietta firefighters seek raises amid resignations
Some Marietta firefighters say Fire Chief Tim Milligan is not properly advancing them through the city’s pay structure, ...
wrganews.com
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Men use sledgehammer during lottery theft at Douglas County gas station
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Douglas County are searching for two men accused of a lottery theft at a local gas station. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the Fairplay Chevron gas station on the 8300 block of Highway 166.
Comments / 0