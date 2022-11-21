ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
Shelby Reporter

CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth

CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
CALERA, AL
wrganews.com

GSP: Fatal Wreck reported in Gordon County

First responders worked a single-vehicle accident that involved a fatality late Thursday night on the eastern side of Gordon County. The accident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The Georgia State Patrol preliminary report stated that the vehicle was traveling east on Hwy. 53 near Slate Mine Road and crossed the center line into the opposite lanes of the roadway. The vehicle struck a bridge and a guardrail on the left shoulder. It traveled back across and off the roadway to the right side. The vehicle went airborne while overturning, then struck multiple trees before coming to rest on its top. The driver of the vehicle, who was the sole occupant, was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the GSP, seatbelts were not in use.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Suspect Wanted In Cartersville Kidnapping Arrested

Cartersville Police Officers were dispatched to The Park at 366 apartments on Old Mill Road on Monday night at 6:15 regarding a reported child abduction. Officers learned that 31-year-old Maurice Hall of Cartersville had taken a 10-month-old infant boy against the mother’s wishes and intended to take the infant to South Georgia. In addition, Hall was traveling in a stolen vehicle.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility spills 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Cobb County distributed the following notice of a spill of 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:. “On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Hephzibah Man arrested for stealing Electronics from East Rome Walmart

A 29-year-old Hephzibah Georgia man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Monday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Tyron Edell King of a Turkey Trail Drive address was arrested on two counts of felony shoplifting at the East Rome Walmart. On October 17th of 2022, King allegedly placed various electronic items into a box for a car seat. He then purchased the car seat with the other items hidden inside valued an amount over four thousand dollars. King allegedly came back a second time two hours later and repeated the same style of theft. The value of the merchandise during the second theft was valued over 6 thousand dollars.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Georgia State Patrol arrests Man for Kidnapping and Robbery Charges

On Monday Cartersville Police Officers were dispatched to 366 Old Mill Road in regard to reported child abduction. Officers learned Maurice Hall had taken a 10-month-old infant boy against the mother’s wishes and intended to take the infant to South Georgia. In addition, Mr. Hall was traveling in a stolen vehicle. Investigators alerted state law enforcement and contacted Mr. Hall via cell phone. Investigators negotiated the transfer of the child to a relative in South Atlanta, and the infant was subsequently returned to his mother in Cartersville, unharmed. Mr. Hall was apprehended in Monroe County by the Georgia State Patrol. Mr. Hall has been charged with Kidnapping, Felony theft by taking, and Robbery in Bartow County. Mr. Hall is facing additional charges in Monroe County and had outstanding warrants in Cherokee County.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff. The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Winter Market scheduled for Dec 3rd & 4th

Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism invites the public to the 2022 Georgia’s Rome Winter Art Market held December 3-4 at the Rome Civic Center. The market will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The annual holiday event offers one-of-a-kind gifts featuring...
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 23, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 23, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
smokesignalsnews.com

Pickens arrest activity Nov. 6 -13

The first full week of November saw 16 arrests on various charges with the majority being made by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. Georgia State Patrol at Jasper made two arrests while the Jasper Police Department made one. The majority of the arrests related to previous court issues; however, there were two assault related arrests and two obstruction cases and surprisingly compared to previous weeks there was only one driving related incident.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Plans for Kennesaw hotel on Old 41 Highway dropped for mixed-use development

Plans for a 140-room hotel on Old 41 Highway, where the Electric Cowboy nightclub used to sit, were officially abandoned Monday. The hotel was approved in 2018 as part of a 13-acre mixed-use development by Varner Developers on the former site of the Kennesaw Crossing Shopping Center. It was a highly desired component of the project since the only hotel inside city limits was destroyed by a fire earlier that year.
KENNESAW, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man found shot at Lithia Springs hotel, police say

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is receiving medical treatment after getting shot at a Lithia Springs hotel, police said. Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn & Suites along Waterway Circle off Thornton Road Tuesday just before 2 p.m., according to the Douglasville Police Department. Police found a...
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA
wrganews.com

Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
ROCKMART, GA

