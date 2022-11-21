First responders worked a single-vehicle accident that involved a fatality late Thursday night on the eastern side of Gordon County. The accident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The Georgia State Patrol preliminary report stated that the vehicle was traveling east on Hwy. 53 near Slate Mine Road and crossed the center line into the opposite lanes of the roadway. The vehicle struck a bridge and a guardrail on the left shoulder. It traveled back across and off the roadway to the right side. The vehicle went airborne while overturning, then struck multiple trees before coming to rest on its top. The driver of the vehicle, who was the sole occupant, was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the GSP, seatbelts were not in use.

GORDON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO