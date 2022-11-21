Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Grenada woman

GRENADA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson, of Grenada.

She is described as Five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Robinson was last seen Thursday, November 17 around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First Street in Grenada County. She is believed to be in a 2020 gray Nissan Kicks bearing the Mississippi tag GAB9184 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.

