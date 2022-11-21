ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Grenada woman

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6pFf_0jIp5xx600

GRENADA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson, of Grenada.

She is described as Five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Silver Alert issued for missing Rankin County man

According to MBI, Robinson was last seen Thursday, November 17 around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First Street in Grenada County. She is believed to be in a 2020 gray Nissan Kicks bearing the Mississippi tag GAB9184 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.

