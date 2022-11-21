Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Get Your Ice Skates Out, Closed for Thanksgiving, Prescott Area Holiday Events, and More! – My Drive November 23rd, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and guest host Kristina Abbey cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover an interview with Brenda Marie (Owner of COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits), Yavapai County closures for the Thanksgiving holiday, ice skating open to the public, Prescott area holiday events, and more.
SignalsAZ
Valley of Lights 2022 Begins November 24!
Enjoy the wonders of the annual Valley of Lights display in Prescott Valley. A Prescott Valley tradition for 23 years, Valley of Lights will officially open the evening of Thanksgiving, November 24th and will be running through December 30th. Enjoy hundreds of light displays as you drive through Fain Park...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Recreation Guide Featuring Bear Nation Now Available
Prescott Valley’s Winter Recreation and Events Guide, coupled with Humboldt Unified School District’s Bear Nation, is now available online and around Prescott Valley! Bonus, this issue has a special Ultimate Holiday Guide!. The print and digital publication is a partnership between the Town of Prescott Valley’s Community Services...
SignalsAZ
iDEALios of the Week by Outlaw Donuts
Here’s your iDEALio of the week from Outlaw Donuts: free donut with any purchase! Offer expires 2.28.2022. Coupon not valid with any other offer. You must provide the coupon upon ordering. Bring in this iDEALio on your phone and tell them iDEALios – Signals A Z sent you! You can view all the current iDEALios at: www.Signals A Z.com/Deals.
SignalsAZ
iDEALios of the Week by El Charro Norte
Here’s your iDEALio of the week from El Charro Norte: $5 Off Your $25 Order! Offer expires 2.28.2022. Coupon not valid with any other offer. You must provide the coupon upon ordering. Bring in this iDEALio on your phone and tell them iDEALios – Signals A Z sent you! You can view all the current iDEALios at: www.Signals A Z.com/Deals.
SignalsAZ
Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community
Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
SignalsAZ
Stay Cozy with These 5 Places for Cocoa & Coffee in Prescott
Nothing says winter holidays like a good cup of hot cocoa or coffee before heading out to one of the many festive events taking place in Prescott. Plus, in the cold temps outside, there’s nothing quite like wrapping chilly fingers around a hot cup while taking in the sights of a Prescott Christmas Parade or watching the Courthouse Square light up. Before you head out to one of the myriad of holiday events happening around Prescott be sure to hit one of these great coffee and hot cocoa stops near the downtown area.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az News- Another Collision on Willow Creek!
Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection. On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Winter Wonderland and Holiday Tree Lighting
The City of Flagstaff’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Events Division and the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance are hosting the annual Winter Wonderland and Holiday Tree Lighting event on Dec. 3, 2022, in Heritage Square and on Aspen Ave. Crafts, hot cocoa, cooking decorating, smores, and live music will...
theprescotttimes.com
New Event Alert-Prescott, Arizona Brings Old World Tradition to Christmas 2022
New Christmas Village & Christkindl Market Open Dec. 16–18 with. Unique Gifts, Live Music, German Cuisine, Santa, and More. PRESCOTT, Ariz., November 14, 2022—Prescott’s First Annual Christmas Village & Christkindl Market will be held Dec. 16, 17, and 18 on West Goodwin Street in front of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce in downtown Prescott. Inspired by a centuries-old European tradition, the Christkindl Market will feature hand-crafted ornaments and other unusual gift items from local artisans and vendors. Kids can visit Santa (Saint Nikolaus), and enjoy the kid’s carousel, kids Ferris wheel, bounce house, and the Kinder Korner activities tent. Santa will meet with the children, plus he will do storytelling and special performances. All ages will enjoy wagon rides with Clydesdale Horses around a Courthouse Plaza, aglow with lights. There will be a variety of traditional German foods, as well as The Bier & Mulled Wine Garten.
SignalsAZ
Understanding When to Intervene for Senior Relatives
In this eposide of Retirement Done Right by Touchmark, Resident Service Director Neal Sneller shares some warning signs and red flags when visiting your senior relatives this holiday season. The holidays are the perfect time for visiting with family and for some of us this may be the first time...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Haunting on the Green
Thank you to all that attended Prescott Valley Haunting on the Green. Every attendee was greatly appreciated. Click on the pic to reveal the photo number. You MUST submit your first name, email address, and picture #. You MUST click the CAPTCHA Code at the end so we know you’re...
SignalsAZ
Great Places to Stay in Prescott this Holiday Season
From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, Prescott is packed with holiday events. From the Holiday Light Parade to the annual New Year’s Boot Drop, it’s easy to find something fun to do every weekend. The hardest decision is do you choose one event or attend them all....
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Elections Director Named
At the regular Board of Supervisors meeting on November 16, 2022, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Laurin Custis as the Yavapai County Elections Director effective November 27, 2022. Laurin has been the Program Administrator for Voter Registration and Early Voting in Yavapai County since 2015....
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport Holiday Travel Tips
Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport reminds travelers to arrive 90 minutes before departure to ensure a seamless experience during this busy travel period. New airline regulations do not allow passengers to check in or check bags less than 45 minutes before domestic departures or one hour for international travelers.
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
SignalsAZ
This Day in History, November 22nd, 2022 – “You’ve Got Mail”
It was just 87 years ago today, November 22, 1935, when the Pan Am China Clipper flew its first successful mission carrying 110,000 pieces of mail from Alameda, CA to Manila in the Philippines. The trip was completed in seven days as the plane made pit stops in Honolulu, Midway,...
myradioplace.com
YCSO Makes Several Arrests in Military Equipment Theft Case
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, working with US Army Criminal Investigators have made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of US Military equipment. On June 29, 2022, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while enroute from California to Kansas and pulled off Interstate 40 into a gas station parking lot in Seligman, where he disconnected the trailer and left to get his truck fixed at a repair shop.
knau.org
Jeff Bezos foundation awards $2.5M grant to Flagstaff Shelter Services
Flagstaff Shelter Services has received a $2.5 million grant from a foundation started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It marks the largest private gift that the local nonprofit, which serves those experiencing homelessness, has ever received. The Day 1 Families Fund was founded in 2018 and benefits groups that work...
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
