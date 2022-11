Illinois (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) at Northwestern (1-10, 1-7), Saturday, 3:30 EST (BTN) Series record: Illinois leads, 56-54-5. Illinois needs a win and some help to capture the Big Ten West title and play in the conference championship game for the first time. It will take a victory over Northwestern plus losses by Iowa to Nebraska and Purdue to Indiana. Illinois lost 19-17 at No. 3 Michigan last week when Jake Moody made a 35-yard field goal for the Wolverines with nine seconds left and has dropped three in a row after winning six straight. Northwestern's win was over Nebraska in the season opener in Ireland. The Wildcats are on their worst skid since going 0-11 in 1989, their most recent double-digit-loss season.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO