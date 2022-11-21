While Hawkeye fans are enjoying their Thanksgiving Day with friends and family, food and a dose of football, the Iowa coaching staff are spending their holiday preparing for the final regular season game against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes, of course, are set to take on the Cornhuskers inside Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday once again, this time looking for an eighth straight win over their rivals to the west and a Big Ten West division title in the process.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO