Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/24): Kansas, Iowa State hold on for OT wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas were overtime victors in Thursday's men's college basketball action. Iowa State (4-0): The Cyclones stayed on the front side of the Phil Knight Invitational with an 81-79 overtime win over Villanova (2-3). Gabe Kalscheuer came off the bench to post 23 points, and Osun Osunniyi had 17 points and five rebounds. Jaren Holmes scored 12 points, handed out nine assists and grabbed five rebounds, and Robert Jones chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: No. 5 Cyclones roll, set up top 10 matchup Sunday
Iowa State had no sort of problems during its Phil Knight Invitational semifinal matchup with Michigan State, cruising to a 80-49 win in Portland on Thanksgiving night. The No. 5 Cyclones ran away from their opponents in the first of two showcase games in Oregon, setting up a top 10 matchup on Sunday with No. 8 North Carolina (6:30 p.m. ESPN2).
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Recruiting: Kansas City WR Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes
While Hawkeye fans are enjoying their Thanksgiving Day with friends and family, food and a dose of football, the Iowa coaching staff are spending their holiday preparing for the final regular season game against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes, of course, are set to take on the Cornhuskers inside Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday once again, this time looking for an eighth straight win over their rivals to the west and a Big Ten West division title in the process.
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Osunniyi ready for Armando Bacot challenge
PORTLAND — Osun Osunniyi knew the ball was coming his way as Iowa State broke the huddle with 43 seconds on the clock and a two-point lead over Villanova in overtime on Thursday in Portland. The 6-foot-10 transfer center from St. Bonaventure backed his way into the post, his...
oklahoma Sooner
Wilson Sets Program Record in Loss at Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – — Megan Wilson set a program record for service aces in a single season with 55 as the Oklahoma volleyball team dropped a four-set match, 3-1, at Iowa State Wednesday night, inside the Hilton Coliseum. OU was down 2-0 in the match after Iowa State...
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
AdWeek
Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups
Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
Gov. Reynolds appoints Charles Sinnard as District Judge
(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Charles Sinnard as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5A. Sinnard, of Urbandale, Iowa, currently serves as the Dallas County Attorney and previously served as an Assistant Dallas County Attorney. Sinnard received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and his law degree from the Drake University Law School.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
superhits1027.com
Governor’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony cancelled
DES MOINES — An annual Thanksgiving week event outside the governor’s mansion has been canceled, due to bird flu concerns. American presidents began pardoning turkeys in the 1870s and governors around the country have been holding annual ceremonies, too, to offer clemency to birds that otherwise were otherwise headed to the Thanksgiving table.
KCRG.com
Parents in Iowa town petition district to remove LGBTQ topics from classroom
VAN METER, Iowa (WOI) - A group of parents in the central Iowa town of Van Meter have started a petition asking the district to get rid of curriculum that introduces LGBTQ topics in classrooms. The petition arose after a book detailing a transgender student’s journey was on a list...
KCCI.com
3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
Comments / 0