ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (11/24): Kansas, Iowa State hold on for OT wins

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas were overtime victors in Thursday's men's college basketball action. Iowa State (4-0): The Cyclones stayed on the front side of the Phil Knight Invitational with an 81-79 overtime win over Villanova (2-3). Gabe Kalscheuer came off the bench to post 23 points, and Osun Osunniyi had 17 points and five rebounds. Jaren Holmes scored 12 points, handed out nine assists and grabbed five rebounds, and Robert Jones chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: No. 5 Cyclones roll, set up top 10 matchup Sunday

Iowa State had no sort of problems during its Phil Knight Invitational semifinal matchup with Michigan State, cruising to a 80-49 win in Portland on Thanksgiving night. The No. 5 Cyclones ran away from their opponents in the first of two showcase games in Oregon, setting up a top 10 matchup on Sunday with No. 8 North Carolina (6:30 p.m. ESPN2).
AMES, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football Recruiting: Kansas City WR Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes

While Hawkeye fans are enjoying their Thanksgiving Day with friends and family, food and a dose of football, the Iowa coaching staff are spending their holiday preparing for the final regular season game against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes, of course, are set to take on the Cornhuskers inside Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday once again, this time looking for an eighth straight win over their rivals to the west and a Big Ten West division title in the process.
IOWA CITY, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

STANZ: Osunniyi ready for Armando Bacot challenge

PORTLAND — Osun Osunniyi knew the ball was coming his way as Iowa State broke the huddle with 43 seconds on the clock and a two-point lead over Villanova in overtime on Thursday in Portland. The 6-foot-10 transfer center from St. Bonaventure backed his way into the post, his...
AMES, IA
oklahoma Sooner

Wilson Sets Program Record in Loss at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – — Megan Wilson set a program record for service aces in a single season with 55 as the Oklahoma volleyball team dropped a four-set match, 3-1, at Iowa State Wednesday night, inside the Hilton Coliseum. OU was down 2-0 in the match after Iowa State...
AMES, IA
kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
NEVADA, IA
AdWeek

Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups

Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves

AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds appoints Charles Sinnard as District Judge

(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Charles Sinnard as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5A. Sinnard, of Urbandale, Iowa, currently serves as the Dallas County Attorney and previously served as an Assistant Dallas County Attorney. Sinnard received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and his law degree from the Drake University Law School.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KIMT

3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
BRITT, IA
superhits1027.com

Governor’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony cancelled

DES MOINES — An annual Thanksgiving week event outside the governor’s mansion has been canceled, due to bird flu concerns. American presidents began pardoning turkeys in the 1870s and governors around the country have been holding annual ceremonies, too, to offer clemency to birds that otherwise were otherwise headed to the Thanksgiving table.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
GOLDFIELD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy