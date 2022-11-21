Read full article on original website
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
UMD's Zach Stejskal 'Inside the House'
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, MN -- Crews had to shut down a road Thursday morning as they responded to a structure fire just outside Duluth. First responders arrived on the scene on Taft Road in Fredenberg Township, just north of Fish Lake, shortly after 9 a.m. A handful of different departments responded,...
Gallery: Modernist home on Duluth's observation hill listed for nearly $1.6M
A modern, hillside home for sale in Duluth offers a private courtyard, sprawling decks and plenty of other places to take in the magnificent Lake Superior views. The 4,155-square-foot home, built on Observation Hill in 1991, features floor-to-ceiling windows, granite floors, warm wood accents and other modernist elements influenced by the designs of prolific local architect David Salmela.
Diocese of Superior identifies 23 clergy members with 'substantiated' abuse
The Catholic Diocese of Superior in northwestern Wisconsin has released the names of 23 clergy members who have been identified as having "substantiated" allegations of child abuse against them following multiple reviews. James Powers, Bishop of the Diocese of Superior, announced clergy members with credible allegations of child abuse on...
Non-binary, Ojibwe, Mexican: Duluth resident & Minnesota District 8B Representative-elect Alicia Kozlowski brings life experiences to Legislature
ABE ASHER - Sahan Journal - November 23, 2022. Alicia Kozlowski was working fulltime and going to school for a masters degree when her mother’s friend gave her a gift: a red folding chair. “Shirley Campbell had said, ‘If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring...
Duluth Police Announce Gobble Gallop Parking Restrictions + Road Closures
On Thanksgiving morning, Duluth's annual Gobble Gallop will once again bring thousands of people together to get little exercise and have a lot of fun. The Gobble Gallop features the main 5K race, a 1 mile race and a kids event. All three races run through downtown Duluth. Each event begins and ends near 12 Avenue East, about 150 yards east of the Duluth Running Co., going west on Superior Street on an out-and-back course.
Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
‘Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar’ Expanding To Island Lake With ‘Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar’
ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — The owners behind Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth’s Canal Park is expanding into Island Lake, and in a familiar location to many in the area. The new establishment is called Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar. It’s being constructed in the former Boondocks...
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later
November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
Jamrock Cultural Restaurant Leaving Superior, Opening New Downtown Duluth Location
After opening in January, 2021, at their current location on Tower Avenue in Superior Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced they will be leaving Superior to open in a new location Downtown Duluth. While this is bad news for Superior residents who love their unique Caribbean style seafood dishes and Jamaican...
City Of Superior Fire Department To Service Village Of Superior’s Emergency Needs With New Rates
It seems the cost of everything continues to go up. And it's no different for emergency services. A new agreement for the City of Superior Fire Department to provide emergency service for the Village of Superior was recently approved. That agreement provides a different way of calculating charges; one that takes into account more of the hard costs involved.
MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects
That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
New Movie Filming In Chisholm
These days, the Northland is no stranger to movie magic. There have been a handful of productions that have filmed in Duluth and on the Iron Range and it looks like it isn't slowing down anytime soon. You probably know by now that a film called Merry Kiss Cam is...
Duluth Winter Village Returns December 3 + 4 At The DECC
One of the surprise successes of the holiday season last year in the Twin Ports is back again this year. The Duluth Winter Village - a festive outdoor event designed to support local small businesses and let everyone have some fun - will happen Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Vitta Pizza Is Open On Central Entrance In Duluth With Indoor Seating + Drive Up Options
People driving recently along Duluth's Central Entrance have watched the new Vitta Pizza location take shape. Having had great success in their Canal Park location, they recently teased a fall opening for their eagerly anticipated second location. Great news arrived this week as Vitta Pizza officially opened at 23 W....
Thanksgiving Buffet At The DECC Details
DULUTH, Minn. — If you don’t have Thanksgiving plans, you can head over to the DECC and grab a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. This year, ham is on the menu instead of turkey. Organizers say this is because of the national turkey shortage. Plates will also include...
