Columbus, GA

Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull.

The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use.

There was a total of $40,000 worth of structural loss and $20,000 worth of content loss.

There is no further information available at this time.

