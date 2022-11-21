ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Chick-fil-A Supply announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina and bring more than 160 new jobs to the state.

According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique needs” of Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Chick-fil-A Supply, which was founded in 2020, supplements the restaurant’s distribution network and allows the company to maintain greater flexibility within its supply chain.

It will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia. Leaders say the center will create 165 new jobs.

“Our new distribution center in Lexington County provides us with a tremendous opportunity to grow our business and create jobs that will attract diverse talent from across the region,” said Chick-fil-A Supply Executive Director Josh Grote. “We’re excited to expand our footprint in South Carolina with an investment in the local community that helps us serve our franchise operators, licensees and their teams.”

“We are excited that Chick-fil-A Supply chose to locate its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The Midlands region – with its central location and infrastructure access – is an ideal location for a distribution operation of this magnitude,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We look forward to the impact Chick-fil-A Supply will make in Lexington County, the Midlands and across South Carolina.”

Operations are expected to begin in 2024. Those interested in joining the Chick-fil-A Supply team should visit the company’s careers page .

