SignalsAZ
Valley of Lights 2022 Begins November 24!
Enjoy the wonders of the annual Valley of Lights display in Prescott Valley. A Prescott Valley tradition for 23 years, Valley of Lights will officially open the evening of Thanksgiving, November 24th and will be running through December 30th. Enjoy hundreds of light displays as you drive through Fain Park...
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
SignalsAZ
Get Your Ice Skates Out, Closed for Thanksgiving, Prescott Area Holiday Events, and More! – My Drive November 23rd, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and guest host Kristina Abbey cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover an interview with Brenda Marie (Owner of COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits), Yavapai County closures for the Thanksgiving holiday, ice skating open to the public, Prescott area holiday events, and more.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Winter Wonderland and Holiday Tree Lighting
The City of Flagstaff’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Events Division and the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance are hosting the annual Winter Wonderland and Holiday Tree Lighting event on Dec. 3, 2022, in Heritage Square and on Aspen Ave. Crafts, hot cocoa, cooking decorating, smores, and live music will...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az News- Another Collision on Willow Creek!
Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection. On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old...
journalaz.com
Four teachers in Camp Verde, Cottonwood and Clarkdale benefit from $2,500 grants
Six Yavapai County teachers received grants through the Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program, four of whom teach in Cottonwood, Camp Verde a n d Clarkdale. The program , presented by the Salt River Project, awards $2,500 to each recipient, who are chosen at random. A total of $1...
SignalsAZ
Stay Cozy with These 5 Places for Cocoa & Coffee in Prescott
Nothing says winter holidays like a good cup of hot cocoa or coffee before heading out to one of the many festive events taking place in Prescott. Plus, in the cold temps outside, there’s nothing quite like wrapping chilly fingers around a hot cup while taking in the sights of a Prescott Christmas Parade or watching the Courthouse Square light up. Before you head out to one of the myriad of holiday events happening around Prescott be sure to hit one of these great coffee and hot cocoa stops near the downtown area.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation 2022 Christmas Drive
As we fly into the holiday season, the Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation seeks the community’s help in kicking off its annual Christmas Drive, which is set to benefit local foster youth. Donation boxes are now at businesses across the Tri-City area and will be available for gift collection through the 16th of December.
SignalsAZ
iDEALios of the Week by Outlaw Donuts
Here’s your iDEALio of the week from Outlaw Donuts: free donut with any purchase! Offer expires 2.28.2022. Coupon not valid with any other offer. You must provide the coupon upon ordering. Bring in this iDEALio on your phone and tell them iDEALios – Signals A Z sent you! You can view all the current iDEALios at: www.Signals A Z.com/Deals.
SignalsAZ
Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community
Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
SignalsAZ
Understanding When to Intervene for Senior Relatives
In this eposide of Retirement Done Right by Touchmark, Resident Service Director Neal Sneller shares some warning signs and red flags when visiting your senior relatives this holiday season. The holidays are the perfect time for visiting with family and for some of us this may be the first time...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport Holiday Travel Tips
Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport reminds travelers to arrive 90 minutes before departure to ensure a seamless experience during this busy travel period. New airline regulations do not allow passengers to check in or check bags less than 45 minutes before domestic departures or one hour for international travelers.
SignalsAZ
iDEALios of the Week by El Charro Norte
Here’s your iDEALio of the week from El Charro Norte: $5 Off Your $25 Order! Offer expires 2.28.2022. Coupon not valid with any other offer. You must provide the coupon upon ordering. Bring in this iDEALio on your phone and tell them iDEALios – Signals A Z sent you! You can view all the current iDEALios at: www.Signals A Z.com/Deals.
theprescotttimes.com
New Event Alert-Prescott, Arizona Brings Old World Tradition to Christmas 2022
New Christmas Village & Christkindl Market Open Dec. 16–18 with. Unique Gifts, Live Music, German Cuisine, Santa, and More. PRESCOTT, Ariz., November 14, 2022—Prescott’s First Annual Christmas Village & Christkindl Market will be held Dec. 16, 17, and 18 on West Goodwin Street in front of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce in downtown Prescott. Inspired by a centuries-old European tradition, the Christkindl Market will feature hand-crafted ornaments and other unusual gift items from local artisans and vendors. Kids can visit Santa (Saint Nikolaus), and enjoy the kid’s carousel, kids Ferris wheel, bounce house, and the Kinder Korner activities tent. Santa will meet with the children, plus he will do storytelling and special performances. All ages will enjoy wagon rides with Clydesdale Horses around a Courthouse Plaza, aglow with lights. There will be a variety of traditional German foods, as well as The Bier & Mulled Wine Garten.
journalaz.com
Clemenceau Place zone change withdrawn by developer
Cottonwood’s Nov. 15 regular city council meeting focused primarily on the use of funds provided by the Community Development Block Grant Program. CDBG provides funding for community and housing development in rural Arizona with $1.2 million allocated to Yavapai County and $400,000 to the city of Cottonwood. A variety of beneficial projects are eligible for CDGB, such as community housing, public safety and neighborhood redevelopment.
prescottenews.com
Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection – Prescott Police Department
On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old Prescott resident, driving a 2001 Chevrolet Pickup, was attempting to...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Elections Director Named
At the regular Board of Supervisors meeting on November 16, 2022, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Laurin Custis as the Yavapai County Elections Director effective November 27, 2022. Laurin has been the Program Administrator for Voter Registration and Early Voting in Yavapai County since 2015....
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – November 21st, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
kingstonthisweek.com
Huge crowds enjoy return of Light Up the Night parade in Prescott
PRESCOTT – That’s how to kick off the Christmas season. An estimated 9,000 to 10,000 spectators lined Edward and King streets in Prescott on a cool-but-not-cold Friday evening to watch the return of the regular Light Up the Night event. The annual Santa Claus parade presented by the town’s volunteer firefighters had been limited to a much shorter pop-up procession in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
