McDonald's Is Launching 2 New Limited-Edition Menu Items for Fall
McDonald's is playing Tinder, but instead of trying to match single humans, the fast food chain is sticking with what it knows best and "hard launching" two new menu items just in time for cuffing season. In a "smoky meets sweet" pairing, McDonald's is introducing a Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder...
Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
McDonald's Is Introducing a New Hamburger for the First Time in Two Years
As if we really needed another excuse to head to the McDonald's drive-thru, Mickey D's just announced two new additions to its nationwide menu. The new menu items are fun, upgraded takes on a couple of classics that we already love: the Quarter Pounder and the Oreo McFlurry. Starting November...
Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One
Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
McDonald's Employees Frustrated with Customers Asking for Salt Packets After Ordering French Fries With 'No Salt Hack'
McDonald's sells around 9 million pounds of French fries daily and approximately 3.29 billion annually. For many people, there is nothing more disappointing than looking forward to some piping hot McDonald's French fries and they end up cold and soggy.
These Restaurant Chains Are Open For Thanksgiving
While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition. Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will provide a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those who just do not want to cook.
Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing
An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices
Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
Krispy Kreme: $1 glazed dozen doughnuts with purchase of Thanksgiving mini pies 16-ct Nov. 18-19
Krispy Kreme is celebrating Friendsgiving by offering a $1 Original Glazed® dozen doughnuts with the purchase of a Thanksgiving mini pies doughnuts 16-count box on Nov. 18-19! The offer is valid in shop, at the drive-thru or online. Krispy Kreme introduced the all-new mini pie doughnuts for Thanksgiving including:
We Tried Taco Bell's Enchirito To See How It Stacks Up To The Original. A Blast From The Past It Isn't
Who doesn't love meat, beans, cheese, and veggies served in a hard or soft tortilla? Considering we've collectively nicknamed a day of the week to show how much we love Mexican food, we think it's safe to say most of us do. Tacos may be pretty simple to make at home, but whenever a craving strikes, Taco Bell provides any spicy little thing our hearts desire.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Kentucky
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads
According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November
With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help. The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're...
Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item
Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Woman Claims Olive Garden Using Tactic To Stop People From Eating 'Never-Ending Pasta Bowl,' Sparking Debate On Value
The number of buffet restaurants in America has fallen by 26% since 1998. So how does an industry that encourages its customers to eat as much as possible stay in business? It's a riddle that any casual Olive Garden customer has pondered.
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week
A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor
If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.
Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty
Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
