Pink Performs Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John at 2022 AMAs

By Yasmine Coleman
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IJvi_0jIp4arQ00
Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

At Sunday's 2022 American Music Awards, Pink took to the stage to honor the late Olivia Newton-John with a touching tribute.

The "What About Us" songstress performed a rendition of Newton-John's 1978-track, "Hopelessly Devoted to You." The song appeared on the original soundtrack of Grease, which the late icon co-starred in alongside John Travolta.

As she belted out the hit sparkling across the platform in a pale pink beaded mesh feather-embellished gown, images of the beloved actress—who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August—flashed on a huge screen in the background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcRVF_0jIp4arQ00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) An image of the late Olivia Newton-John is displayed on a screen while P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Prior to the presentation, Pink told ABC7 what "an absolute honor" it was getting the opportunity to pay homage to Newton-John.

"I had the pleasure of being around her several times, and she was as darling as you would imagine," the 43-year-old said. "She was such an icon, and it's a really big honor to be able to sing her [music]."

In the days leading up to the show, Pink tried to keep specific details under-wraps, though her fans wondered what was to come.

"I can't tell you [what I'm singing], but I will tell you that my daughter [Willow] did Grease in her last summer production, and she is teaching me the song," Pink teased during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It'll be magical."

She stunned on the red carpet of the event in a rockstar-esque yellow and black shimmery dress complete with lightning bolt detail, which she wore with rhinestone-studded black platform sandals. Pink was joined by her husband of 16 years, Carey Hart, 47, as well as Willow and their son Jameson, 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329iZq_0jIp4arQ00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Corey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Hart, and P!nk attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Pink's tribute performance was her second of the night, as she sang her new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again"—from her upcoming album TRUSTFALL—for the first time live earlier in the broadcast.

Last week, the "So What" artist announced that her ninth studio album will drop in February. "My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways," she said on Good Morning America. "And if you look at my show … I'm a touring artist, that's what I do. We're a traveling city, we're diverse, inclusive, we are a model of what can work."

