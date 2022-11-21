Read full article on original website
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
vinepair.com
Handmade Tamales and Shrimp Cocktail Cups: Traveling Food Vendors Are the Stars of Neighborhood Bars
This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. When I’m between beers two and three at my favorite sort of bar — that is, of the old, low-lit, neighborhood variety — two things happen. I gain brief, undue confidence in my darts abilities, and I become especially susceptible to purchasing food from roving vendors.
Sip On A Specialty Brew At Ralph Lauren’s Chicago Coffee Shop
It’s time to sip and shop to your heart’s content. Known for their preppy sweaters and country club chic outfits, it seems obvious that Ralph Lauren would open a caffeine-fueled spot in the Windy City. The famous fashion brand opened the trendy coffee spot over the weekend– operating out of its flagship store on Michigan Avenue. Why not sip on a classic latte in a high-end store? It’s all about cultivating the good life, as they say. Whether you’re stopping by for a chai or there for some holiday shopping, Ralph’s Coffee is such a sweet treat that somehow encapsulates...
Thrillist
A Fan-Favorite Lay's Flavor Is Back in Stores for a Limited Time
Lay's is bringing back a chip flavor that could either excite or upset you, depending on whether you live in the Chicago area. No, we're not talking Italian beef or ketchup-free hot dogs here. Instead, the purveyor of salty snacks is resurrecting its beloved Deep Dish Pizza flavor. The flavor...
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
VOTE NOW: Where is the Chicago area’s best Italian beef sandwich?
When WGN News Now put out the call asking for the location of your favorite Italian beef sandwich, hundreds of our readers answered. Now it’s time to narrow it down to the area’s top five sandwiches — which means we need your help once more!. Cast your...
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
Celebrate Thanksgiving In Chicago With These 10 Fun City Activities
It’s almost Turkey Day! As the annual celebration approaches, here are a few fantastic ways to celebrate the holidays! Keep on reading for all the info on how to make the seasons gathering a fun one. Macy’s Thanksgiving parade is all fine and good, but wouldn’t you rather spend time with your fellow Chicagoans this year? Nearly half a million people show up to watch the parade’s floats, equestrian riders, dancers, and balloons as they travel down State St. Take a vacation from the TV and head downtown for a magnificent celebration at The Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade. Check out...
Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
What Time Does Costco, Target, Walmart Open? Black Friday Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls
Black Friday is just around the corner, which means bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide. But the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around. While most retailers used to open their storefronts on Thanksgiving, they recently moved to operating solely on Black Friday to let...
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
WATCH: This pretty kitty is such a sweetie
Meet Celia! She is a friendly 3-year-old loveable cat who loves to hop up onto a warm lap and curl up for pets. This beauty loves treats and has the softest “meow”, which she’ll happily show in appreciation for some delectable treats.
Candlelight Chicago Is Offering A Unique Black Friday Deal!
While the adrenaline rush of getting the best deals on Black Friday may seem like paradise for some, the reality is that for others, Black Friday can be very overwhelming. But far from how mind-boggling this day can be, there is a special corner of the world where Black Friday is only synonymous with relaxing candlelit evenings in exclusive venues. Want to find out more? This November 25, Black Friday is getting the full Candlelight treatment with a 15% off discount on all concerts purchased through the Fever app. What does this mean? You will not only have the chance...
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
5 Favorite Indoor Dog Play Areas for When Illinois Weather Turns Bitter Cold
Over the weekend I took a drive over the border into Wisconsin to let the dog run at an outdoor dog park in Beloit. And even being bundled up and having a sweater on the pup, it was still a little cold for a long day of play in the park.
Arlington Heights Welcomes Sailors Away From Home on Thanksgiving
Veterans and volunteers from the Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208 welcomed 45 sailors for a Thanksgiving meal Thursday. The young men and women are doing their U.S. Navy Basic Training at the Great Lakes Recruit Training Center in Illinois. For eight weeks, this group has been away from their...
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
Man fatally shot in the head while in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side Thursday. At about 7:54 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Vernon when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He was transported to...
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort
CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
