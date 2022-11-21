Read full article on original website
New Minneapolis police chief spots man waving replica machine gun at cars in downtown
MINNEAPOLIS – A scary situation was spotted Wednesday night by the new Minneapolis police chief. Police say Chief Brian O'Hara saw a man waving what appeared to be a machine gun at cars near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.O'Hara called for backup, and officers made an arrest. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats.
Minnetonka woman, 23, identified as victim killed in Minneapolis crash
The intersection where the fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022 – Source: Google. The woman killed in a crash near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21 has been identified as a 23-year-old from Minnetonka. Alayhia J. Steward died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to...
Suspect sought in shooting that caused driver to crash into Woodbury garage
WOODBURY, Minn. – Police in Woodbury say a 17-year-old boy had been shot before he drove his car through a home’s garage there late Monday. It happened in the 500 block of Lake View Drive. That’s where responding officers found the teen who was suffering from a gunshot wound that is said to be non-life-threatening.
One dead, one injured in shooting at a Bloomington restaurant
One person was killed and one was wounded in a shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington Wednesday afternoon. Police believe a male suspect walked into Cô Tu’ just after 1 p.m. brandishing two weapons and shot and killed a 49-year old man. Another man, a 25-year-old server, was shot multiple times and sustained “non-life threatening injuries.”
Man sentenced to 20 years for murder for driving car into Minneapolis protesters
At MPR, Amy Felegy and MPR News Staff report that a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for intentionally driving his car into a woman protesting after the police shooting death of Winston Smith in Uptown in 2021. The woman later died. Thrifty Traveler’s Kyle Potter has Turkey...
Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina
Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
Woman dies after parking lot hit-and-run outside Minneapolis bar, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A woman is dead after investigators believe she was hit by a vehicle after falling in a parking lot of a northeast Minneapolis bar.Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. to Eli's Food & Cocktails on the 800 block of East Hennepin Avenue, where they found an injured woman in her 50s. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody. Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Bloomington restaurant fatal shooting: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man in connection to the deadly shooting at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine Restaurant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Wednesday called the suspect a "cold-blooded killer," saying he walked into the restaurant near West 89th...
MPD arrests 7 while executing high-risk search warrant
A group of people who were wanted on outstanding warrants and drugs charges were arrested in north Minneapolis on Tuesday. According to Minneapolis police, officers and MPD SWAT served a high-risk warrant at a home on the 2900 block of Logan Ave. just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Several" people came out of the home when ordered while two hid in the attic.
Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim
Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
Man Charged After Allegedly Leading Police on a Miles Long Pursuit
(KNSI) — A 33-year-old Bloomington man accused of leading police on a miles-long chase at speeds of 100 miles an hour has been charged. According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County, just before 1:00 Friday morning, a Waite Park police officer stopped a driver in a pickup truck near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and Parkway Drive for weaving over the center line. That driver, identified in court papers as Santos Ezequiel Gonzales, had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence. The license plate on the truck was also not on file, but the VIN was registered to Gonzales, who had a warrant out for his arrest.
Suspect in deadly Bloomington shooting caught in Oklahoma
BLOOMINGTON, Minn (KFGO/WCCO) – One person was killed and one was wounded in a shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect – a man from Texas – was arrested early Thursday morning in northern Oklahoma. Police said Aaron Le, 47, walked into...
Man to spend 20 years in prison after driver into Minneapolis protestors in 2021
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The St. Paul man who killed one person after driving into a group of Minneapolis protestors in 2021 will spend the next 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus pled guilty last month to assault and murder charges in connection to the death of Deona Marie Erickson. Kraus admitted to being drunk during the crash, and apologized in court.
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
Driver killed after hitting traffic pole in Minneapolis; passenger hurt
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was killed after she crashed into a traffic pole in Minneapolis early Monday, police said. Her passenger was injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street South and Third Avenue South at about 2:25 a.m. Police saw a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic pole.
Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall
EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.
2 suspects at large after shooting leads to crash in Woodbury
An altercation inside a vehicle led to a shooting and crash in Woodbury on Monday afternoon. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received a report at 4:26 p.m. of a "car crashed through a garage" and "someone got shot." It happened on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. Police...
Edina police looking for tips after Sunday night assault
EDINA, Minn. — Edina police are asking the public for help after a woman was assaulted on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police said a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler pulled up to a woman standing on the corner of York Street and 69th Avenue by One Southdale Place around 8:30 p.m.
Red Wing shooting: Suspect shot in Goodhue County
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.
Elk River Police Investigating Fatal Train vs Pedestrian Accident
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Elk River Police Department is investigating a train versus pedestrian accident. Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen says they were called to the scene just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a man dead on the tracks. The police chief says the victim is...
